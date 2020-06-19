Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum just posted the following message to his Facebook page next to a photo of downtown that says "The world is watching, Tulsa. Let's show them what love looks like. They need it."
Tulsa will be the first city in the country to host a major event on Saturday. We do this as our positive COVID-19 cases are rising, but while our hospital capacity remains strong. Some think it is great, some think it is reckless. Regardless of where each of us falls on that spectrum, we will go through it as a community.
As you go through this weekend, please keep in mind what every person you encounter has been through over the last few months. They may think the shut down was a conspiracy or that it ended too soon. But they went through it too. We all have that in common. We each have our own stories from it to share, with a stranger this weekend or with our grandkids years from now.
We are all living through a national recession. We are all living in a country that is finally coming to terms with centuries of racial disparity. We are all trying to rebuild our lives and the part we play in communities that are forever changed.
We will learn from this weekend. Others will learn from how we handle this weekend.
And on Monday, Tulsans will still have so much work to do together - on so many fronts - to be the kind of city we want to be.
