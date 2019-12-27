Tulsa’s oldest ecumenical outreach organization is parting with its longtime home and will use the proceeds for a new effort to help young victims of sex trafficking.
“This is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Aliye Shimi, executive director of the 80-year-old Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry.
“Our plan is to open a girls home for sexually trafficked juveniles, and this is going help us do that.”
The ministry, which will no longer have a physical location, finalized the sale of its building at 221 S. Nogales Ave. last week to Collab Tulsa, she said.
Collab, according to its Facebook page, is a “charitable for-profit” that rents out coworking office space as part of its overall mission of “empowering women in overcoming domestic abuse.”
Shimi said the ministry had occupied the building for nearly 30 years but wasn’t using all the space.
“It’s just me and my office manager in this two-story, seven-office building. We didn’t want it to go to waste,” she said, adding that it only made sense to sell and put the money into the new project.
Shimi said more details about the planned girls home will be revealed soon, with the announcement of a capital campaign.
The facility will be called Fransein House, named after Doris Fransein, former Tulsa County District Court chief juvenile judge.
“We came up with this new project last year,” Shimi said. “There’s a dire need. We don’t have any place in Tulsa for placement of these girls. We’re having to transfer them out of state. There’s only one facility in the state that’s DHS-certified. We want to change that.”
She said the multiphase project will address crisis-stabilization and treatment needs.
Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, a longtime interfaith organization, was behind a number of community institutions that spun off into independent ministries, including Meals on Wheels, Day Center for the Homeless and LIFE Senior Services.
Fransein House will carry on that tradition, Shimi said.
To keep up with plans, follow Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry at facebook.com/TulsaMetropolitanMinistry.
The ministry’s new mailing address is P.O. Box 702614, Tulsa, OK 74170.
For more on Collab Tulsa, go online to collabtulsa.com or facebook.com/collabtulsa.
