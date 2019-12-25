Tulsa nearly tied a record high for Christmas Day on Wednesday, hitting 72 degrees — one degree short of the record of 73 set in 1922, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition to this year and 1922, the high on Christmas has hit at least 70 in five other years — 1971 (72), 2016 (71), 1950 (71), 1960 (70) and 1929 (70), according to the weather service.
The average high on Christmas Day in Tulsa is 48 degrees, meaning Wednesday’s temperature was 24 degrees above normal.
The Oklahoma Mesonet sites in Tulsa, Bixby and Bristow also had highs of 72 on Wednesday.
Tulsa’s last white Christmas — when there was measurable snowfall on the ground — was in 2009, when a blizzard dropped about 6 inches on the city.
Tulsa has about a 7% chance of a white Christmas on any given year, according to the weather service.
Rain is expected to move into the area on Friday into Friday night, and continue through Saturday, before cooler temperatures return.
Highs Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the high 40s.