A south Tulsa nonprofit had three vehicles damaged in a burglary, but the cost is amounting to more than broken glass.
Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma discovered three of its vans parked on the west side of its building near 71st Street and Yale Avenue had been burglarized sometime overnight July 1. The vans had their batteries cut from them and fuel fill hoses sliced to siphon gasoline, according to a news release.
The nonprofit, which provides mental and behavioral health and substance abuse services to clients of all ages, saw its client transportation services temporarily stop because of the crime. Two of its other vehicles were in the shop, and only after one returned to service could transportation resume in a limited capacity.
The vans reportedly provide transportation for clients to treatment plan appointments, picking up medications and transport to mental health court program groups and therapy. A police report has been filed in connection to the damaged vehicles, according to a news release.
Because of a tight budget situation and pending discussions with CRSOK's insurance company, clients are reportedly being transported by personal employee vehicles when necessary and possible. The nonprofit is asking for public tips and any community support to maintain services for its clients; call 918-236-4127.