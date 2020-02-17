City officials, in an effort to recover more than $1.2 million, are offering amnesty for some unpaid traffic citations.
The amnesty offered by Tulsa's municipal court will allow individuals to pay outstanding traffic tickets without late fees or warrant fees, according to a news release. City officials said more than 10,950 unpaid moving violation tickets total more than $1.2 million in fines.
Those who can't pay in full during the amnesty period, scheduled from Feb. 24 to March 6, can schedule to see a judge during municipal court. During court, individuals can request to set up a payment plan.
Amnesty is limited to moving violations such as running a red light or speeding.
Citations can be paid in person between 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. weekdays at the municipal courts, 600 Civic Center, or between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, 175 E. Second St., according to the release. City officials encouraged people to not wait to pay outstanding citations.