Tulsa officially hit 100 degrees on Monday, the first time triple digits have been reached this summer, the National Weather Service said.
Meanwhile, EMSA issued another heat alert Monday after the agency had responded to five suspected heat-related calls as of 3:45 p.m., it said.
Monday's temperature at 4 p.m. was 100 degrees at the airport, the first time triple digits have been officially recorded in Tulsa this summer, according Brad McGavock, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
The high temperature has twice hit 100 degrees at Jones Riverside Airport in south Tulsa — on Aug. 11 and 12 — he said, but Monday was the first time it was measured officially at Tulsa International Airport this summer.
On average, Tulsa has nine days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees, according to the weather service.
Tulsa and much of eastern Oklahoma was under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m., with additional heat advisories and warnings expected Tuesday and Wednesday, before a cool down on Thursday.
"Another day of dangerous heat is expected Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure aloft resides directly over the region. This heat may also continue into Wednesday, south of any influences from clouds and storms that will be arriving from Kansas," forecasters said.
"A cold front will bring relief from the heat and greater chances for thunderstorms for the latter part of the week. Locally heavy rainfall and a limited severe wind threat will accompany these storms."
High temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s were expected again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices as high as 109 on Tuesday, the weather service said.