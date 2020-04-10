We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Officials from city of Tulsa and Tulsa County shared an update on COVID-19 via a virtual meeting Friday.

Watch it here or on YouTube:

As of Friday, 88 patients in Oklahoma died due to COVID-19; 1,794 cases have been reported, 314 in Tulsa County. In Tulsa County, the average age of patients who have died is 71.

The Tulsa County jail is reported to have no COVID-19 cases, only negative tests, according to Commissioner Karen Keith.

The Tulsa Health Department has lowered its projections on the number of Tulsa County residents who could potentially contract and die from COVID-19, and recent data show the number of new cases is expected to peak next week.

Residents have been asked by Tulsa officials to follow CDC guidance by wearing a face covering in public for essential activities.

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Gallery: See how Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the pandemic