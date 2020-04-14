Related content

Tulsa officials met virtually for a news conference at noon Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday that nine additional people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 108.

Of the 2,184 confirmed positive cases Tuesday, 337 were in Tulsa County. Officials report 27 patients in Tulsa County recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

Within the city of Tulsa system, 45 employees are in quarantine and one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering. 

On Wednesday, a drive-through operation at Earnest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 9322 E. 41st St, will test enrolled veterans by appointment. Call 888-397-8387 if you want to schedule an appointment for a veteran with symptoms. 

