What life will look like a few weeks from now, after the COVID-19 pandemic has finally run its course, is hard to say.
But one thing is certain, said Dr. Kimberly Martin.
Testing will be a routine part of it.
“We definitely are going to be having more testing,” said Martin, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at OU Physicians Tulsa.
“That’s really the only way we’ll be able to return to normalcy — understanding who’s already had the infection, who hasn’t, who’s at risk and all those things.”
“Widespread testing is definitely the answer.”
Martin took questions from the media Wednesday during an online interview coordinated by OU Medicine.
She talked about what it’s like as an infectious disease specialist during the pandemic, as well as the ongoing expansion of testing, including OU-Tulsa’s new drive-through testing site.
Martin said COVID-19 is “a game changer” in that a person can infect others before they show symptoms. But as more testing sites like OU-Tulsa’s become available, “we have the ability to have folks who are not that symptomatic tested.
“It’s helping to catch these cases sooner, and we can really reduce the spread of infections.”
Drive-through testing is ideal, she said, because “it really reduces the risk of that person coming into contact with any other patients.”
At OU-Tulsa, the free tests can be done every 10 minutes.
“You stay in your car,” she said. “You have absolutely no contact with anybody else other than the health care provider who’s obtaining the test.”
As a pediatric doctor whose focus is young patients, Martin knows that children more than any other age group tend to be asymptomatic with COVID-19.
“But asymptomatic infection is still an infection,” she added. “So it doesn’t mean they can’t pass it on to someone — a grandma or someone who’s otherwise immunocompromised — and then that person could get sick.”
Again, the solution is testing, Martin said.
“And as we have more, I definitely think we’ll be able to more quickly isolate those folks who do have positive tests so that they’re not, unfortunately, going out into public and infecting other people,” she said.
As testing expands, Martin expects to see more children testing positive without symptoms.
However, that doesn’t mean more hospitalizations, she said. Children in general fare much better than adults with COVID-19, most of them having mild to no symptoms.
“I would anticipate that we won’t have a significant surge of pediatric patients that will be admitted to the hospital, which is great,” she said.
Martin said as plans for resuming public life began to be rolled out, it’s just as important to take precautions, continuing to wash your hands thoroughly, cover your coughs, wear a mask in public, and stay at home if you feel ill.
If you have symptoms, “now that we have a significant expansion of tests, reach out to your health care provider and get tested,” she said. “Because that’s the best way that we know what your status is so that we can protect everybody else.”
To schedule drive-through testing with OU-Tulsa, call 918-619-4980 to make an appointment. You’ll be asked some screening questions to determine if a test is advisable and then they’ll get you scheduled, she said.
“You can even have day-of testing. It’s really easy and then you should have the results fairly soon.”