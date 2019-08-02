With a line of dripping-wet umbrellas in the hallway outside, the Tulsa Police Department welcomed its newest officers to the force Friday.
Tulsa Police Academy Class 2019-115 cadets received their badges at Friday’s ceremony, and the 25 new officers will continue field training before hitting the streets as independent police officers in November.
The department strives to hold three classes of 30 cadets each year. Maj. Ryan Perkins, the department’s training director, said a class of 29 stands to graduate in December.
Chief of Police Chuck Jordan said it’s incredible to see academy classes continue to grow after the department endured an officer shortage.
“We had gone so long being so short-handed, and now we’re starting to build up close to the point where we ought to be,” Jordan said. “It’s just exciting to be able to put enough officers on the street to engage our community, to do community policing and do all the things that need to be done.”
In remarks to the graduates, Mayor G.T. Bynum said officers ought to take note of the crowd behind them in the academy’s auditorium.
Bynum, who along with several city councilors recently observed academy training, said the city, its government and its citizens support them wholeheartedly.
“There will be times in your career where you will hear those loud, critical voices,” Bynum said. “We live in a most challenging time for law enforcement, and those voices can be loud at times.
“But when you come up here, I want you to look back at those in this crowd. They came here in the rain on a nasty day because they revere the work you will be doing. ... The citizens of Tulsa stand behind you 100%.”
