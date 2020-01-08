Related content

26-year-old fatally shot in northwest Tulsa identified

Tulsa Police announced they have a suspect in custody in Sunday's homicide — the city's second this year — but detectives say the killing actually happened in Osage County. 

Charles Boaz, 27, was arrested in west Tulsa on Wednesday on an Osage County warrant for first-degree murder. Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said Osage County is where the slaying of Kim Hayes occurred. 

Hayes, 26, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside his home in Gilcrease Hills late Sunday, and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died. 

Online court records show a warrant for Boaz's arrest was issued Tuesday. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

