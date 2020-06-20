At the request of the Donald Trump campaign, Tulsa Police say they arrested a woman in an "I can't breathe" shirt after she wouldn't willingly leave a secure area for the event.
Tulsa Police spokeswoman Jeanne Pierce said the woman, identified as Sheila Buck to Tulsa World photographer Mike Simons, was being booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of obstructing officers. The department posted on Twitter that the woman was in an area considered to be private for the event, meaning Trump's campaign can have people removed at its discretion.
A Tulsa World reporter asked Pierce for the reason why the campaign asked officers to remove her.
"It is their event and they requested it," Pierce replied.
The encounter unfolded late Saturday morning in downtown Tulsa.
Tulsa Police took the peaceful protester away from the safety barricade of the campaign rally. The woman said she lives in downtown Tulsa and had a ticket to the event.
Pierce in a news release said that officers spoke with the woman for several minutes to try to convince her to leave of her own accord.
"After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction," Pierce wrote.
She said the woman had passed through the metal detector area to the "most secure area of the event accessible only to ticket holders."
But whether she had a valid ticket was irrelevant, Pierce said.
"Whether she had a ticket or not for the event is not a contributing factor for the Tulsa Police in making the arrest," Pierce said. "Officers at the location, particularly in the 'Sterile' area, will remove individuals only at the direction of Campaign Staff."
Gallery: The scenes before President Trump's rally in Tulsa
Jacob Osborne and his son Phoenix, 3 weeks, enter as safety barricade gates are opened Saturday for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
Members of the Oklahoma National Guard work as people wait in downtown Tulsa to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
People wait in downtown Tulsa Saturday morning to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally.
Supporters wait as safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
Masks to protect against COVID-19 are handed to supporters as they enter the safety barricade for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
A member of the Oklahoma National Guard watched as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
A President Donald Trump supporter puts on a mask to protect against COVID-19 as he and others enter a safety barricade for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
Daniel Pearl (right), a supporter of President Donald Trump, questions protesters as he waits to enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa.
Protester Sheila Buck prays for peace and equality as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. Police did move her away from the area and arrest her.
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally.
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally.
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally.
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally.
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt (left) arrives at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Some Trump merchandise for sale in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday.
A crowd gathers as an argument breaks out near Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa as crowds gather outside the BOK Center a few blocks away ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Sean Ancelet, who traveled to Tulsa from Louisiana, holds signs in support of President Trump as he and other supporters gather a few blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
People line up at a security checkpoint near piles of items not allowed past the gate as they make their way toward BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Signs adorn windows of the Adams Apartment building at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue as crowds gather outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Crowds of people gather at Fouth and Denver as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Donald Trump supporters take their seats before the president's campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Crowds begin to fill the arena floor before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump individuals interact on Boulder Avenue on Saturday.
A woman wears a shirt with the slogan "America is for lovers" as she takes her seat at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Crowds filter into the Donald Trump Outdoor Experience before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A man holding a sign bearing the hashtag "#pizzagate" talks to security crews outside a barricade before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Air Force 2 is pictured at Tulsa International Airport.
Residents have cover portions of the Black Wall Street mural with messages.
Trump supporters and opponents clash at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020.
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event near Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Trump supporters and opponents clash at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
