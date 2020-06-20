TRUMP

Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word

 Mike Simons

At the request of the Donald Trump campaign, Tulsa Police say they arrested a woman in an "I can't breathe" shirt after she wouldn't willingly leave a secure area for the event.

Tulsa Police spokeswoman Jeanne Pierce said the woman, identified as Sheila Buck to Tulsa World photographer Mike Simons, was being booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of obstructing officers. The department posted on Twitter that the woman was in an area considered to be private for the event, meaning Trump's campaign can have people removed at its discretion.

A Tulsa World reporter asked Pierce for the reason why the campaign asked officers to remove her.

"It is their event and they requested it," Pierce replied.

The encounter unfolded late Saturday morning in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa Police took the peaceful protester away from the safety barricade of the campaign rally. The woman said she lives in downtown Tulsa and had a ticket to the event.

Pierce in a news release said that officers spoke with the woman for several minutes to try to convince her to leave of her own accord.

"After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction," Pierce wrote.

She said the woman had passed through the metal detector area to the "most secure area of the event accessible only to ticket holders."

But whether she had a valid ticket was irrelevant, Pierce said.

"Whether she had a ticket or not for the event is not a contributing factor for the Tulsa Police in making the arrest," Pierce said. "Officers at the location, particularly in the 'Sterile' area, will remove individuals only at the direction of Campaign Staff."

Video before the rally

Gallery: The scenes before President Trump's rally in Tulsa

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

Tags

Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359

Recommended for you