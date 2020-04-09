On Thursday morning, 117 cadets graduated from the Tulsa Police Academy.
Because of COVID-19 and guid, the ceremony was closed for the first time, according to Tulsa Police.
New officers stood 6 feet apart from one another at the Tulsa Police Memorial, where Chief Wendell Franklin swore in the 117 about 8:30 a.m.
Watch the live-stream here or through the official Tulsa Police Facebook.
During 28 weeks of training, the graduates racked up about 1,150 hours of police instruction in subjects including law, firearms and defensive tactics. They will now enter field training.