Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan will announce his retirement on Friday, according to a TPD news release.
Jordan, 72, joined the department in 1969 and served for 32 years before previously retiring to be a commander of civilian officers in Kosovo and earning the rank of captain at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
He became chief in 2010 after serving as interim chief under former Mayor Dewey Bartlett following Chief Ron Palmer's retirement amid a corruption scandal.
Jordan told the Tulsa World then his first goal was to restore citizens' trust in the department, saying he would not tolerate corruption on any level.
In a statement Thursday, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he is "incredibly grateful" for Jordan’s service to the Department.
"Chief Jordan started his time in this role in the midst of a massive layoff of over 100 officers during the Great Recession," the statement reads. "He retires in the midst of the greatest surge in hiring in Tulsa Police Department history."
Bynum said Jordan has been "a steady hand" at the department through a decade where policing faced heightened scrutiny and rapid change in America, "always open to new ideas, always seeking ways to better serve the citizens of Tulsa."
Asked about the process of picking a successor and what the requirements will be for such a person, Bynum said there is "a process for identifying and hiring strong team members at the City of Tulsa," and it is one of the most important things he does as an executive.
"I have already started working with our team to initiate that process," he said. "There are, of course, a lot of people we will want to consult as we go through it. We will take whatever time is needed to find the best person for the job."
Jordan will officially announce his retirement following a police academy graduation Friday afternoon.