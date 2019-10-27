Tulsa police fatally shot a man who reportedly fired a gun at them during a motorist assist call in north Tulsa, police said.
A training officer and his trainee officer about 2:30 p.m. responded to a motorist assist call after they noticed a white four-door Jeep stopped with its emergency flashers on in the right lane of the 3800 block of East Pine Street, a police spokesman said.
A woman in the vehicle told officers that her boyfriend was on his way to the scene to help her remove the Jeep from the street.
As officers waited with the woman, an Hispanic male of unknown age — later identified as the woman's boyfriend — showed up at the scene riding a bike, the spokesman said.
The man reportedly — for an unknown reason — jumped off the bike, produced a semi-automatic handgun and fired a shot at officers.
Three officers returned fire, striking the man several times, the spokesman said.
He later was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Police took the woman to the detective division for questioning, but she was not under arrest, the spokesman said. None of the officers were struck by the initial gunshot, the spokesman said.
The man who was shot by officers has been identified, but his name was being held pending notification of next-of-kin, the police spokesman said.
The three officers who shot him also were not immediately identified.
Pine Street near North Marion Avenue was closed for much of Sunday afternoon while officers investigated the shooting.
