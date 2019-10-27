Tulsa police fatally shot a man who reportedly pulled out a gun during a motorist assist call in north Tulsa, police said.
A training officer and his trainee officer about 2:30 p.m. responded to a motorist assist call after they noticed a white four-door Jeep stopped with its emergency flashers on in the right lane of the 3800 block of East Pine Street, Sgt. Shane Tuell said.
A woman in the vehicle told officers that her boyfriend was on his way to the scene to help her remove the Jeep from the street. As officers waited with the woman, a Hispanic male of unknown age — who the woman later identified as her boyfriend — showed up at the scene riding a bike, Tuell said.
"The boyfriend returned, laid the bicycle over quickly and produced a gun on the officers," Tuell said. "Completely unexpected, we still don't know why he produced a firearm on the officers, but up until that point, the officers thought they were assisting a motorist."
The man reportedly turned his shoulder blade to the officers while reaching on his opposite hip for the weapon, Tuell said. The man possibly fired one round at officers before as many as three officers shot the man multiple times, Tuell said. No officers were injured.
Officers performed live-saving measures until EMSA paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police took the woman to the detective division for questioning, but she was not under arrest, Tuell said. Officers reportedly saw what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the disabled car, but Tuell said officers didn't see anything that made them believe they were in a potentially deadly situation.
"Up until he arrived and produced the gun on the officers, there was nothing at that point that really alarmed the officers," Tuell said.
The man who was shot by officers has been identified, but his name was being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, Tuell said.
The three officers who shot him also were not immediately identified.
Pine Street near North Marion Avenue was closed for much of Sunday afternoon while officers investigated the shooting.