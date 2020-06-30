Tulsa Police have identified the father and daughter killed in a murder-suicide Sunday in midtown.
Don Roberts, 69, and Lisa Roberts, 37, were found dead by officers Sunday afternoon in the 5400 block of East 25th Place. Don Roberts' wife remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Tulsa police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said officers responded after receiving a call about 3:30 p.m. from a man warning of a murder-suicide.
They found him and his adult daughter dead inside the home, and his wife was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers learned the man had shot his wife and his daughter before turning the gun on himself, Ohnesorge said.