A Tulsa Police official on Monday identified a 69-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at an apartment early Friday.
Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said Joel Timmons died after being stabbed in the chest at Pioneer Plaza, 901 N. Elgin Ave., around 2 a.m. Friday. Although police took a woman into custody Friday, Watkins said Monday that she was questioned at the Detective Division and released pending further investigation into the incident. Watkins did not provide details of what the woman may have said about events leading up to the stabbing.
Officers on Friday said they found a woman sitting in blood on the floor of a third-floor hallway and that she pointed them to the apartment where the man, later identified as Timmons, was.
Another person in the apartment had reportedly said the woman in the hallway was the person who stabbed Timmons.