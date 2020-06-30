OIS.jpg

A man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers became involved in a pursuit with a sports utility vehicle about 3:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Sheridan Road, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

During the course of the pursuit, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at the corner of Louisville Avenue and Pine Street. A short foot pursuit began when one person fled from the stopped vehicle, Meulenberg said.

The man stopped and drew a weapon on pursuing officers, Meulenberg said, and two officers fired their weapons.

The man was hit at least once in upper chest and was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

