A man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Officers became involved in a pursuit with a sports utility vehicle about 3:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Sheridan Road, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
During the course of the pursuit, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at the corner of Louisville Avenue and Pine Street. A short foot pursuit began when one person fled from the stopped vehicle, Meulenberg said.
The man stopped and drew a weapon on pursuing officers, Meulenberg said, and two officers fired their weapons.
The man was hit at least once in upper chest and was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, he said.
