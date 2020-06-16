When Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish listened to The Pat Campbell Show live last week, a comment from Records Division Maj. Travis Yates about shootings of black people by police made him, as he put it, “cringe.”
“I know for a fact he said what he said, but it was tone deaf. And I’m speaking for Eric, not for the department,” Dalgleish told the Mayor’s Police and Community Coalition on Tuesday during the group’s first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.
He earlier explained that the agency sent out a “very strongly worded rebuke” and maintained that Yates’ comments on the show are “not anything the Police Department trains, endorses or otherwise stands behind.”
Yates, the subject of several comments in the coalition meeting, became the subject of controversy and a pending Internal Affairs inquiry after his comments June 8 on Campbell’s show on KFAQ. In the segment, Yates — who was identified as a private citizen not speaking for the police agency — repeatedly denied the existence of systemic racism within American policing.
When discussing statistics on police shootings, Yates cited research from the National Academy of Sciences, Harvard economist Roland Fryer and Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute. He said their research indicates that “we’re shooting African-Americans 24 percent less than we probably ought to be based on the crimes being committed” by that demographic.
The Mayor’s Police and Community Coalition, an advisory board, was created in 2008 and is designed to “go between” police and the community. It does not have oversight powers but includes local ministers, business owners and community advocates, along with law enforcement officers. Members meet several times per year to discuss current events related to police and give feedback.
The group met Tuesday in person, though a handful of participants opted to participate via a Zoom call.
Early on, Lt. Jennifer Murphy said she began a new post in Chief Wendell Franklin’s office this month to lead a new Community Engagement Unit. Murphy said she knows “there’s a lot of change that needs to transpire” locally but was “very hopeful” that the relationship between Tulsans and law enforcement officers could benefit.
Similarly, Karen Gilbert with the Crime Prevention Network said staffing levels within the Tulsa Police Department have improved to the point where officers are now able to start spending more time talking with residents.
But in the meeting, group member and All Souls Unitarian Church Senior Minister Marlin Lavanhar told Dalgleish he was concerned about a culture problem in the Police Department after listening to Lt. Marcus Harper, the president of the Tulsa Black Officers Coalition.
Harper said in a news conference June 10 that the incident with Yates was yet another instance of the major’s making inflammatory comments about race and its relationship to police work. He also said the remarks have the potential to influence other officers, and he said a major issue at hand is “the culture of policing.”
But Dalgleish told Lavanhar he wouldn’t comment on that because he still had not heard Harper’s quotes on the issue. Harper appeared on multiple news outlets’ Facebook Live broadcasts, and his statements have appeared in local and national news outlets.
Phil Armstrong, another coalition member, went so far as to call Yates’ comments “ignorant.” However, he cautioned against giving too much weight to “the impact of people’s emotions on outlier incidents.”
“I live in north Tulsa and have lived here for the last 10 years, and I’ve seen the work and increase in community relations between white officers and … people in the north Tulsa community,” said Armstrong, the project director for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “One comment from Officer Yates overshadows everything these officers are trying to do in a great way.”
Campbell himself read a statement on air last week distancing the radio station from Yates’ comments. Mayor G.T. Bynum also has suggested that Yates clarify his remarks or apologize, which Yates has not done, saying he was simply citing research.
Dalgleish, though, said, “I have not seen evidence” of Yates’ views being prevalent in the agency’s culture.
“If Lt. Harper has evidence and he’s saying it’s a culture, I hope those things are being reported, uh, because I would want comments like that reported to me,” he told Lavanhar.
“If he felt it was a policy violation, he would have a duty to report that. And I would expect the same from him so that we can rectify that and we can hold people accountable, apply training, whatever the situation calls for.”
Related video