A Tulsa police officer was involved in an injury crash in east Tulsa on Monday night. 

The crash occurred about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Garnett Road. The officer's police car, which appeared to have been headed north, struck an eastbound Nissan Maxima in the intersection. 

Information was not immediately available about the conditions of those involved, but two EMSA ambulances were at the scene. 

The northbound lanes of Garnett Road were closed for several hours while police investigated and cleaned up the debris in the roadway. 

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

