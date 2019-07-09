A man who reportedly had frequent contacts with Tulsa police over the last couple of weeks was shot by an officer while he was pointing a gun in traffic Tuesday morning.
Police were notified about 7 a.m. that a man was walking south on Peoria Avenue between 43rd and 45th streets while pointing a handgun at motorists, Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen said.
An officer found the man near the Orbison Square shopping center, 4302 S. Peoria Ave., and told him to drop the gun, but he instead chambered a round in the weapon, prompting the officer to shoot from behind the open door of his patrol car, Larsen said.
Of the two shots he fired, one hit the man, later identified as Donald Leroy Berry, 58. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, but information on his condition was not released.
Police reportedly had been in contact with Berry several times over the past few weeks, and officers indicated that he seemed to always be in an “agitated” state.