A man was taken to a hospital with what police described as non life-threatening injuries after an officer shot him Tuesday afternoon.
Officers became involved in a pursuit with a sport utility vehicle in the 2200 block of North Sheridan Road about 3:50 p.m., Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
During the course of the pursuit, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at the corner of Louisville Avenue and Pine Street. A short foot pursuit began when one person ran from the stopped vehicle, Meulenberg said.
The man stopped, turned around and drew a weapon on pursuing officers, Meulenberg said, and two officers fired their weapons in response.
The man was hit at least once in the upper chest and was taken to a hospital, he said.