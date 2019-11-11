Tulsa police on Monday evening responded to a call of a man found shot at a fast food restaurant.
Police about 5:30 p.m. were called to the McDonald's at 2104 S. Sheridan Road, where a man was reportedly found shot in the leg.
The shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and occurred in a residence near Fourth Street and Memorial Drive, police said.
The victim was taken to the McDonald's because a relative apparently worked there, police said.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.