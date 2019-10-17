Police are searching for an autistic teen who went missing from east Tulsa on Tuesday.
Danny Nathan, 16, was last seen about 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of South 96th East Avenue. Nathan is high-functioning on the autism spectrum and routinely wanders off for an hour at a time, according to a news release.
"Because of his condition he assumes everyone will be his friend," the release states.
Nathan's mother reported him missing the next day. The 6-foot, 150-pound black teen was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and no shirt or shoes.
Nathan takes medication for asthma, and the last time he took his medication is unknown.
Anyone with information on Nathan's whereabouts is asked to call TPD at 918-596-9222.