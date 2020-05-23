Police are searching for two children who were last seen Thursday at an east Tulsa apartment complex. 

Miracle Crook, 2, and Tony Crook, 1, were last seen by a family member Thursday in the 2200 block of South 96th East Avenue at the Shoreline Apartments. 

The case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. 

The search remained ongoing as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 918-596-9222. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you