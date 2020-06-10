Mary Diaz, 13, is reported missing and endangered by Tulsa Police.
She was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday near 9109 E. Marshall St., police said in a news release overnight. Mary was holding a jewelry box and wearing a peach dress with ruffles on the bottom; she was not wearing shoes.
Diaz has learning disabilities, according to police. She had gotten upset with her family after celebrating her birthday, the news release states.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call 918-596-COPS (2677).