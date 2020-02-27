A representative from the largest mall operator in the United States will detail plans about the proposed Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks.
A construction kickoff event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the site, 801 E. 103rd St. South.
A retail platform of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Simon Premium Outlets plans to build a 340,000-square foot mall that is scheduled to open in spring 2021. The open-air outlet center will feature designer and name-brand retailers.
Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC purchased 51 acres for the project for $12 million. Simon also owns Woodland Hills Mall, a regional mall that opened in Tulsa in 1976 and was purchased by the company in 2002.
Plans for outlet malls began to come to public light in 2013 and 2014 as the city of Tulsa tried to lure two different developers to sites on the city’s eastern and western borders. At one point in late 2015, three outlet malls were proposed for the Tulsa area.
One developer with plans for an east Tulsa site bowed out in early spring 2016. In 2018, after more than three years of planning, the Cherokee Nation said its Catoosa outlet mall was still on hold.
Gallery: Pets ready to adopt
Rex
Yeller
Chai
August
Wiley
Greyeyes
Buddy
Sea Salt
Allister
Bobbo
Chester
Tommy
Diesel
Carrot Top
Jake
Hook
Sadie
Monkey
Rocco
Colby
Joleen
Wednesday
Dakota
Chesha
Starsky
Lady
Ella
Hutch
Raisin
Paisley
Frank
Libby
Brooks
Sophie
Peaches
Roxie
Billy the Kid
Lovely
Little Debbie
Penny
Jacob
Mara
Samuel
Yale
Foxy
Cocoa
Mr. Heckles
Maddie
Bella
Jocee
Joco
Archie
Casanova
Kona
Johnny
Jack
Harvard
Nugget
Star
Seneca
Chevy
Selena
Happy
Wallace
Kona
Delilah
Bella
Samus
Gabriel
Bonnie
Nila
Moco
Oakley
Lucas
Ayra
Opal
Dawson
Doc
Bandit
Bean
Charlie
Cinna
Princess
Klaus
Sleepy
Natalie
Juneau
Grumpy
Sneezy
Sitka
Spark
Larry Joe
Lizzy
Lady
Ramos
M'Lynn
Raj
Safari
Marley
Percy
Journalism worth your time and money
February 2019: Nala, a Tulsa County Court Dog retires
Featured video