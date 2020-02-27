Tulsa Premium Outlets rendering

A rendering shows possible plans for the new Tulsa Premium Outlets shopping development coming soon to Jenks. Courtesy/Simon

A representative from the largest mall operator in the United States will detail plans about the proposed Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks.

A construction kickoff event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the site, 801 E. 103rd St. South.

A retail platform of Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, Simon Premium Outlets plans to build a 340,000-square foot mall that is scheduled to open in spring 2021. The open-air outlet center will feature designer and name-brand retailers.

Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC purchased 51 acres for the project for $12 million. Simon also owns Woodland Hills Mall, a regional mall that opened in Tulsa in 1976 and was purchased by the company in 2002.

Plans for outlet malls began to come to public light in 2013 and 2014 as the city of Tulsa tried to lure two different developers to sites on the city’s eastern and western borders. At one point in late 2015, three outlet malls were proposed for the Tulsa area.

One developer with plans for an east Tulsa site bowed out in early spring 2016. In 2018, after more than three years of planning, the Cherokee Nation said its Catoosa outlet mall was still on hold.

Gallery: Pets ready to adopt

Featured video

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

Tags

Recommended for you