After archaeologists spent two days searching for unmarked mass graves possibly connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Newblock Park this week, the team of scientists will now prepare to explore a third site, officials announced Thursday.
Scientists from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey and the state Medical Examiner’s Office have completed initial searches at Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St., and Newblock Park, 1414 W. Charles Page Blvd.
It is expected that the Oklahoma Archeological Survey will work with the city to schedule subsurface scanning at Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4300 E. 91st St. in the coming weeks, according to a news release. The city of Tulsa will announce the schedule when work will begin once details are confirmed.
The city also announced Thursday that a public oversight committee meeting originally scheduled for next Thursday has been postponed. The committee is expected to reconvene once the results from the geophysical work is completed, the release said.
Results of the surveys are not expected until December or January.