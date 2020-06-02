Beyond the sometimes tongue-in-cheek social media campaign and the Golden Driller’s Elon Musk mask, Tulsa is making a serious pitch for Tesla’s new factory and has a real chance of getting it, local and state officials said Monday.
“I assure you, we are all-in for getting Telsa to Tulsa,” Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell told a rally at the foot of the Golden Driller, a 76-foot landmark whose face has been temporarily made to resemble the car company’s famous founder.
“We’re absolutely in this,” Pinnell said. “We’re going for this, and I absolutely believe we can do this.”
The rally organizers passed out 250 T-shirts featuring a design from Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante, who depicted the Driller riding in the back of a Tesla pickup like the one that would be built here.
Tulsa’s campaign began in March, when Musk tweeted that he was “scouting locations for the Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA.” But the efforts have become much more public in recent weeks, after reports that the company would be deciding between Tulsa and Austin to host the new factory, which is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs.
Tulsa’s social media campaign has included memes, an elaborately filmed parody of a well-known Ford commercial and a website with a rather risqué name, which Fortune magazine recently described as “a quirky charm offensive.”
Fortune also referred to Tulsa as the “underdog.” But Tulsa’s congressman doesn’t see it that way.
“Tulsa is known for its pioneers,” said U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern. For Tesla and its pioneering spirit in the automotive industry, he said, “there’s no better place in America.”
A few state and local officials, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, made a face-to-face pitch last week in Florida, where former Oklahoma congressman and current NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine hosted a dinner with Tesla’s CEO. Musk also happens to be the founder of SpaceX, which was gearing up for its first manned mission to the International Space Station.
“We’re getting the chance to sort of chip away at him and tell him about Tulsa,” Hern said. “We’re making a case.”