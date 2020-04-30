Wild Fork (copy)

The patio is a popular gathering spot at Wild Fork restaurant in Utica Square. Outdoor dining areas may resume regular capacity as long as the six-foot physical distancing can be maintained. Tulsa World file

 Jessie Wardarski

Restaurants have been given the OK to reopen their dining rooms Friday, but they will be subject to strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines from the state and local health departments.

“The talking points of the state’s guidelines are virtually the same as ours but presented in a little different format,” DeBrena Hilton of the Tulsa Health Department said by phone Thursday.

“We’ve also been fielding calls from restaurant owners and managers to clarify the guidelines to reopen this week. For us, it will be business as usual. Restaurants do not have to be inspected to reopen, and we will continue our normal inspection routine.”

Though restaurants will be allowed to reopen, the health department still encourages eateries to continue curbside pickup and delivery.

“We have been in constant contact with restaurants on how to safely do that,” Hilton said. “With the reopenings, we expect restaurants to provide signage and social media information for their customers.

“We have no idea how many restaurants might open Friday. We are taking everything one day at a time.”

Hilton said if restaurant customers have questions, they may call the health department 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 918-595-4300.

Stand-alone bars with at least 65 % of their total sales derived from alcohol will remain closed. According to the state’s reopening guidelines, restaurant bars may reopen as long as they follow the restaurant guidelines, which include:

• Encourage use of carryout, curbside or delivery options.

• Encourage reservations and call-ahead orders to reduce time in the facility.

• Proper distancing for customers, i.e., every other table occupied, six-foot spacing markings on floor at registers.

• Recommend removing chairs from tables or blocking entrances to booths to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

• Outdoor dining areas, such as patios, may resume regular capacity as long as the six-foot physical distancing can be maintained.

• In waiting areas, the six-foot distance must be maintained between parties, whether indoor or outdoor.

• Limit or remove use of reused customer items, such as menus, condiment containers on tables, etc. Disposable menus or single-use items are preferred.

• Sanitize reusable items, such as menus and condiment bottles after each table change.

• Increased cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, including tables, restrooms, doors, menus, armrests, chair seats and backs, phones, etc., in accordance with CDC recommendations.

• Recommend sanitizing each dining area between guests.

• Make hand sanitizer bottles or stations available to customers.

• During the first two phases of reopening, if the food service operational plan includes buffet or customer self-service dining options, provide designated staff and physical distancing, such as six-foot spacing markings on floor in these areas.

• Inform customers to refrain from visiting the establishment if they feel sick, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or are exhibiting symptoms. Encourage curbside, delivery or takeout options for these customers.

• Recommend screening of employees and vendors for symptoms, including cough, fever, shortness of breath and close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

• Recommend wearing masks for staff interacting with customers and for kitchen staff if unable to maintain physical distancing due to workspace constraints.

• Allowed in the second phase, with a goal of May 15, banquets with a maximum of six people for 60-inch round tables and eight people for 72-inch round tables. Must continue to follow six-foot physical distancing requirements.

Additional guidelines from the Tulsa Health Department include:

• Prior to reopening, examine restaurant layout and seating chart for how to best maintain the appropriate social distancing of six feet and rearrange accordingly.

• Prior to reopening, deep clean all surfaces and touch points with Environmental Protection Agency approved products and retrain employees on best practices to avoid contamination.

• Consider touchless payments and digital ordering to further minimize touching of writing implements and high-touch surfaces.

• Remove or limit capacity of waiting areas of 10 or less people, preferably members of the same household.

• Consider designated entrances and exits to minimize face-to-face exposure of patrons entering and exiting the restaurant.

• Consider texting guests when tables are ready to avoid large gatherings in the lobby area.

“As always, we expect food establishments to take precautions to prevent any illness to the dining public,” Hilton said.

