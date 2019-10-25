The 42nd annual Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run will be held Saturday with about 7,000 runners starting and finishing in downtown Tulsa.
In addition to the 15K race, there are 5K and 2K options. About 250 runners are expected to attempt the “double” option where runners complete both the 15K and 5K routes and receive a special medal. There are also wheelchair and race walk divisions.
Here is a rundown of what you need to know for the event:
Where and when are the start times?
The start is at Third Street and Boston Avenue.
Gear check will open at 7 a.m. and close at noon.
• 7:40 a.m. – 5K Wheelchair start
• 7:45 a.m. – 5K start
• 8:15 a.m. – 2K start
• 8:40 a.m. – 15K Wheelchair start
• 8:50 a.m. – USATF Masters 15K start
• 9 a.m. – 15K start
• 10:30 a.m. – Beneficiary check presentation
• 11:15 a.m. – USATF Masters award announcements
Noon – Conclusion of Tulsa Run; streets to reopen
Where can I watch?
Starting line: Third Street and Boston Avenue (2K, 5K, 15K)
East Village/The Boxyard & Hodges Bend: Third Street and Frankfort Avenue (15K)
Pearl District: Sixth Street between Peoria and Rockford avenues (15K)
Route 66: 11th Street between Peoria and Rockford (15K)
Cherry Street: 15th Street between Peoria and Utica avenues (15K)
Swan Lake and Utica Square: 21st Street and Utica Avenue (15K)
Woodward Park: 21st Street and Peoria Avenue (15K)
Maple Ridge: 21st Street between Peoria and Madison avenues (15K)
Maple Park: 15th Street between Cincinnati and Madison avenues (15K)
SOBO: 15th Street and Boston Avenue (5K, 15K)
Veteran’s Park: Boulder Avenue between 18th and 21st streets (5K, 15K)
Cathedral District/TCC: 10th and Main streets (2K, 5K, 15K)
Where is the finish line?
Fifth Street and Boston Avenue (2K, 5K, 15K)
This is where the main party will be as participants from all three runs will cross the finish line.
What is the weather going to be?
Saturday’s forecast is for a chance of showers before 8 a.m. then a chance of rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a high near 60 and northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Where can runners pick up their packets?
At the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Registration for the run ends at 7 p.m. Friday. Out-of-town runners will be allowed to pick up their packets from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday.