The Tulsa World’s newest book, “Building Tulsa,” will be the focus of an event at Magic City Books that includes local experts talking about Tulsa’s most prominent buildings.
From Tulsa’s first skyscraper to the Gathering Place, “Building Tulsa” by Tulsa World Staff Writer Michael Overall tells the stories about Tulsa’s growth from a dusty cow town to a world-class city.
The moderator of the panel is Jeff Martin, co-founder/interim executive director of the Tulsa Literary Coalition.
The panelists include Overall; Shane Hood, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture trustee and project manager, marketing director and lead designer at WDesign; and Marty Newman, director of National Trust Community Investment Corporation and a Realtor for Walter & Associates.
The event is Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. RSVP to win a signed book on the events page at facebook.com/tulsaworld.