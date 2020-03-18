After celebrating the Solemnity of St. Joseph on Thursday, Catholic parishes in the Tulsa Diocese will suspend all public Masses for at least the next three weeks, officials announced Wednesday.
"If conditions improve, we will be able to celebrate Holy Week and Easter as scheduled," Father Gary Kastle, the rector of Holy Family Cathedral, told parishioners.
The church plans to schedule hours to be open for private prayer and to hear confessions, he said.
The Tulsa Diocese was one of the last to take the step, joining at least 149 other Catholic dioceses nationwide in suspending public celebration of the liturgy, according to the Catholic News Agency.
Holy Family will use Facebook to live stream the 10 a.m. Mass on Sundays as well as each weekday at 12:05 p.m. and each Saturday at 8 a.m., Kastle said.
"Be assured that the priests at Holy Family will offer Holy Mass for you and for your intentions daily and reverently," he told the parish. "We will pray particularly for the quick resolve to this outbreak."
Clark Mathews makes his way to his truck with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. Mathews says he usually shops early but the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the necessity. Grocery stores nationwide have had trouble keeping up with the increased demand for items leaving empty shelves. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A customer makes his way to his car with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Employees stock shelves at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jacob Banks waits for a Tulsa Transit bus on 36th Street North east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while wearing a mask to protect himself from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Banks was going to Catholic Charities to get groceries for his mother who is 72 years old. Banks' mother usually gets her own groceries, but is staying inside due to the outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Louis Amayo walks through an empty dining room with a to-go order at Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. The restaurant started serving food to-go only before the mayor’s announcement Tuesday limiting restaurants and closing bars. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Elote Cafe and Catering employee Matt Staires views a to-go order on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The sign in front of Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A woman crosses Fourth Street near Main Street in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. Downtown was sparsely populated as many are working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man walks across Main Street on Fourth Street in downtown Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, disinfects bicycles with Lysol amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, performs maintenance on bicycles during normal maintenance, which now includes disinfecting amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans a door at the Bank of America building downtown under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans elevator surfaces at the Bank of America building downtown under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Aveda store and several other national stores were closed at Woodland Hills Mall amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Shoppers make their way past the closed down Apple store at Woodland Hills Mall on Monday. The stores have been closed nationwide. Employees were on hand to explain to potential customers that they were closed and why. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Kayla LaMascus cleans a vending machine at the Tulsa County Courthouse under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man appears to sleep at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Super Target employee cleans door handles at their south Tulsa store to fight the spread of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Super Target customer walks down the paper product aisle as the toilet paper shelf is empty at the south Tulsa store on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
