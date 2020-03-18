After celebrating the Solemnity of St. Joseph on Thursday, Catholic parishes in the Tulsa Diocese will suspend all public Masses for at least the next three weeks, officials announced Wednesday.

"If conditions improve, we will be able to celebrate Holy Week and Easter as scheduled," Father Gary Kastle, the rector of Holy Family Cathedral, told parishioners.

The church plans to schedule hours to be open for private prayer and to hear confessions, he said.

The Tulsa Diocese was one of the last to take the step, joining at least 149 other Catholic dioceses nationwide in suspending public celebration of the liturgy, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Holy Family will use Facebook to live stream the 10 a.m. Mass on Sundays as well as each weekday at 12:05 p.m. and each Saturday at 8 a.m., Kastle said.

"Be assured that the priests at Holy Family will offer Holy Mass for you and for your intentions daily and reverently," he told the parish. "We will pray particularly for the quick resolve to this outbreak."

