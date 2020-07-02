Tulsa had its driest June on record as drought surged across the state last month, the state climatologist said Thursday.
"Contained wholly within the western half of the state at the end of May, drought had progressed to the state’s eastern border by the end of June," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
"Drought coverage leapt from 14% of the state to 43% over that same period according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That was the highest coverage of drought Oklahoma had seen since Aug. 14, 2018."
Tulsa had the state's lowest total at 0.11 inches of rain, its driest June since local records began in 1893, McManus said.
The previous driest June in Tulsa was 0.27 inches in 1933, he said.
Tulsa averages 4.72 inches in June, according to the National Weather Service.
According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average rainfall total was 1.97 inches, 2.55 inches below normal and ranked as the 15th driest June since records began in 1895.
"Whenever you have a drought that is emerging, it usually doesn't bode well as we go into the hottest part of the summer in July and August," McManus said.
"When you have drought this early, it always makes it a little more dangerous for drought to occur throughout the summer, until we get back into a rainy pattern in the fall," he said.
However, McManus said relief could come from a tropical system moving up from the Gulf of Mexico, or summer thunderstorms.
"If you were a betting person you would say 'Yeah, this drought is going to get worse before it gets better.'
"The lakes are in really good shape right now, but if it continues, that could get a little bit dicey as well."
Normally the wettest part of the year in Oklahoma, the mid-May through mid-June period was dominated by a large dome of high pressure over the Southern Plains that limited chances for significant moisture, he said.
A mid-month storm system managed to partially salvage the primary spring rainy season for Oklahoma, but significant deficits remained following its exit.
Most of the state ended June with deficits of 1-3 inches, with the lowest totals being reported across eastern Oklahoma. Deficits there reached 5 inches in some locations and amounted to less than 10 percent of their normal June rainfall. The Mesonet site at Walters led the reports with 6.32 inches, one of only four Mesonet stations out of 120 to receive at least 5 inches of rain. Sixty-seven sites recorded less than 2 inches for the month.
June’s weather was scorching hot during the first half of the month, and ended much the same.
"Sandwiched in between was a 10-day period of pleasantly cooler than normal weather, a fringe benefit of the mid-month storm system that brought moisture to the state," McManus said.
The statewide average of 78.5 degrees was 2 degrees above normal to rank as the 32nd warmest June on record.
The top reading in the state was 109 degrees at Altus and Erick on June 30, and the lowest was a chilly 40 degrees from both Eva and Kenton on June 10.
The mid-month moisture made for sultry conditions when the heat returned to end the month. The heat index soared as high as 113 degrees at several locations on June 30. The Mesonet’s 120 stations reported a heat index of at least 105 degrees 191 times during the month.
The January-June statewide average of 57.2 degrees was 1.5 degrees above normal to rank as the 16th warmest such period on record, he said.