Unemployment rates ticked up in the Tulsa metropolitan area and Oklahoma as a whole in October even though the number of people with jobs also rose, according to reports Wednesday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Tulsa's unemployment rate rose to 3.5%, up from 3.1% in September, according to the monthly household survey.
A separate survey of employers, called the establishment survey, put the number of people on non-farm payrolls in the Tulsa MSA at 459,400, or 3,000 more than a month ago and 2,000 more than October 2018.
Statewide unemployment stood at 3.3%, including 2.9% for the Oklahoma City metro area.
According to the establishment data, the Oklahoma City MSA added 7,200 jobs from October 2018 to October 2019, while Tulsa added 2,000. The state as a whole added only 4,400 jobs, meaning jobs were actually lost outside the two major metro areas.
Total non-farm employment for October was just over 1.7 million, with more than 1.1 million of those in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.