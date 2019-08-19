Savannah Thrower had one word for her hair after a stylist spent more than an hour meticulously braiding it.
“Perfect,” she said, happily showing off the plaits.
Like the hundreds of other kids who had their hair cut or styled for free at Tulsa Tech’s Back to School Barber Cut Off on Sunday, Savannah will start school soon, except her first day back will be her first at an Oklahoma school.
Allie Thrower, Savannah’s mother, said the family recently moved to Tulsa from Texas, and the cut off was “a godsend.”
Savannah has always wanted the braids that Brittany Silas of Purpose Design Studio gave her on Sunday, Thrower said. Thrower wants to be able to provide them to her daughter all the time, but however much she tries, she can’t learn the styling, and she can’t afford to pay someone else to do it, either.
She happened to see a flyer about the event at Tulsa Tech’s Peoria Campus, 3850 N. Peoria Ave., and she made sure her family was the first to arrive at 10:15 a.m.
The cut off didn’t begin until noon.
“This is just really a blessing,” Thrower said.
Silas gave Savannah tips on natural hair care as she dutifully worked to intertwine her hair with extensions before wrapping the braids into a low bun.
With proper care, Silas said the style should last about two weeks, which is perfect for the hustle and bustle of back-to-school.
It was Silas’ second year to volunteer at the event, and she said the styles and cuts bring a surprising change to the kids’ demeanor, causing most to whip out duck lips and attitude.
“They exude confidence, and that’s the joy I get out of it,” Silas said.
Confidence is what the cut off is all about, Chuck Jones, the school’s master barber instructor, said Sunday.
The event is in its seventh year, and “as you can see, the community loves it,” Jones said.
“They come out here and get filled up with encouragement, confidence, food and school supplies,” Jones said. “We kind of look at this like a back-to-school pep rally.”
Vendors offering services and sweets lined the hallway leading to the cosmetology salon and barber shop, and door prizes could be won in the lobby.
An hour into the event, about 100 kids had checked in, and Jones said he expected the 25 professional and student barbers and stylists to serve about 300 more before the four hours were through.
“There’s just something about a haircut,” Jones said. “It’s a confidence booster, and that’s the name of the game. To send these kids back to school with confidence.
“We have the opportunity, we have a great facility, we have great skill, and we wanted to gift that to the most precious people in our community — that’s our children.”
