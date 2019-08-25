Enthralled by science exhibits as a toddler, William Wang had to be shooed out by security after closing time on his family’s first foray into Nashville’s Adventure Science Center.
An elementary teacher later dubbed Wang a “naturalist” because he would inspect leaves on the playground during recess.
Now, the 18-year-old can be called a scientist, as he performed original research his final two years of high school. And yes, he was allowed to stay inside the University of Tulsa’s lab until his experiments for a given day were done.
Wang of Tulsa has been awarded a $25,000 scholarship through the prestigious Davidson Institute for Talent Development for his project to increase the efficiency of LED lighting to help combat global warming. He’s enrolled at Stanford University for the fall semester to study materials science and engineering or bio-engineering.
“One of my biggest qualities is curiosity,” Wang said. “That’s one reason I do scientific research — to discover more about the universe. The essence of research is essentially creating new knowledge. So finding out more.”
Wang took AP science and physics courses, studied others’ research and read books as he developed a foundation of scientific tools.
In 10th grade, Wang reached out to Peifen Zhu at TU about conducting original research. Zhu is an assistant professor of physics and engineering physics. Wang had become attracted to nanomaterials for optics and photonics applications to conserve energy and reduce global warming.
“I was pretty appalled at how much damage we’ve done to our environment,” he said.
The pair worked together for nearly two years, with Zhu acting as Wang’s supervisor. She instructed him on the operation of various scientific instruments, along with offering help on how to analyze data and draw conclusions.
“We need more hardworking students like him,” Zhu said. “He’s very independent and exceptionally motivated.”
Wang’s project is called Red photoluminescent europium-doped yttrium oxide nanostructures as LED photon down-converters. He created nanostructures that emit red light under ultraviolet light, suggesting a use in LEDs to generate more energy-efficient white light.
He is one of 20 students in the U.S. to be awarded a 2019 Davidson Fellows Scholarship.
“You get these materials and they can emit light, but we don’t know if they’re an actual nanostructure until we look at it under the microscope,” Wang said. “So looking at it under the microscope and actually confirming that we indeed did synthesize nanostructures was pretty exciting.”
The U.S. Department of Energy has concluded that LEDs are an “advancement in sustainability for lighting” that will become even better as more efficiencies are achieved.
Lighting in the U.S. consumed about 7% of the total energy and 17% of the country’s total electricity use in 2015, according to the Department of Energy. That is equivalent to the total energy consumed by more than 59 million homes or the energy produced by 209 500-megawatt coal-fired power plants.
LED products reduce the life-cycle energy consumption, which includes energy for manufacturing, transportation and use, according to a Department of Energy-financed study in 2013.
