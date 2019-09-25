With two Cox Business Center clients agreeing to keep their national events coming to Tulsa, the economic impact over the next three years should be nearly $12 million, officials said.
Cox officials on Tuesday announced new event contracts with SeneGence International and Usborne Books & More, which they say will bring some 12,000 visitors to Tulsa.
“We have had great experiences with both companies and look forward to further cultivating these relationships and showing attendees how Tulsa does it better,” said center Assistant General Manager Angie Teel at a news conference at the center.
Officials from the companies were at the event, which concluded with their signing the three-year deals on stage.
SeneGence, which sells cosmetic products, has held events at Cox since 2017, and Tulsa-based children’s book publisher Usborne since 2015.
SeneGence spokesman Mark Lawson said the Cox center and city of Tulsa have always met the company’s needs.
“We are thrilled about this,” he said. “(Cox) has helped us make our events the best that they can be and we’re looking forward to the next several years in partnership.”
Randall White, Usborne CEO and founder, said he enjoys holding national events in Tulsa because attendees get “to experience what I think is the best culture in America.”
Ray Hoyt, Tulsa Regional Tourism president, spoke about the economic impact: “If the (events) weren’t here, (12,000 visitors) wouldn’t be here. It’s vital to our vibrancy and to our future as a community, as a destination. … Imagine our downtown without all of these visitors going around Monday through Thursday when we need them the most.”
As the venue, which is undergoing a $55 million renovation, seeks to lure more state and national conference business, repeat client business remains critically important, officials said.
Said Teel, “By expanding partnerships with existing clients, Cox Business Center continues to contribute to the success and economic growth in Tulsa’s downtown development.”
Featured video