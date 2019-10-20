After graduating from the University of Oklahoma five years ago, Hilary Krisman didn’t move back to Tulsa, where she grew up. She went to Denver.
It was nothing personal against her hometown, she says.
“I just wanted to experience something different,” says the 27-year-old. “I thought it would be good for me.”
Now a Tulsa group wants to lure Krisman back — her and other young professionals like her.
Tulsa Tomorrow started as an effort to reverse a decline in the city’s Jewish population, and the group’s early plans focused on recruiting Jewish young professionals to move here. But the project quickly expanded to include all young professionals, and this month the group is working especially hard to bring back 20-somethings who grew up in Tulsa but never moved back after college.
“It’s a simple idea,” says David Finer, Tulsa Tomorrow’s founder and CEO of Tulsa-based Fabricut, one of the largest fabric wholesalers in the world. “When we expose young people to Tulsa, they realize what a great place it is.”
Funded by several individual donors and local foundations, Tulsa Tomorrow brings batches of “candidates” to the city for weekend tours that highlight downtown’s revitalization and other recent developments, including Gathering Place, Mother Road Market and Guthrie Green.
“It’s been really inspiring to see our community come together,” said Rebekah Kantor, the organization’s executive director. “Tulsa Tomorrow’s mission is to keep Tulsa on the map.”
Krisman will participate in the next Tulsa Tomorrow tour this weekend, which will include a mix of Tulsa natives who are thinking about moving back and first-time visitors who are willing to consider moving here.
“There’s a lot going on in Tulsa,” Krisman says. “And the affordability is great. The location is great, right in the middle of the country, which makes traveling easy. I see a lot of advantages to living there.”
Her biggest hesitation turns out to be a common one, according to Tulsa Tomorrow: jobs. If she moves to Tulsa, Krisman will come with her fiance, a Houston native now living in Denver, and both will need to find work. Tulsa Tomorrow will try to help by introducing candidates to prospective employers.
“A lot depends on the prospects for a good career,” Krisman says. “I don’t have any doubts about Tulsa itself because I know it’s really nice. But I don’t know about the job situation.”
Featured video