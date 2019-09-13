Simply conserving or sustaining Earth's dying oceans aren't enough for Alexandra Cousteau.
The granddaughter of famed explorer and conservationist Jacques Cousteau, she wants oceans that flourish with an abundance that's greatly diminished in only the span of a human life. She spoke of her vision and several stark realities Friday morning during Tulsa Town Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
"The ocean represents $24 trillion; it's the seventh largest economy in the world," Cousteau said. "We need the ocean, and we love the ocean."
She described how about 50% of marine life remains, and how there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050. That's the equivalent of one garbage truck every second dumping into the ocean, she said.
"Conservation and sustainability are words to maintain the status quo," Cousteau said. "They are a means to an end, they are not the end in and of themselves."
Cousteau dreams of an ocean that can feed twice as many people as today.
She used the fish North Atlantic cod as an example.
Cod is a keystone species whose population collapsed in the 1970s. Today, Cousteau said, the population is about 6% of what it used to be and is considered a "sustainable fishery" despite being well below the level at which it would be able to recover.
"That is not how we rebuild our oceans," she said.
Imagine, she asked the audience, the global community coming together to put 30% of oceans under protection so over-fished species have a chance to regrow and become prolific again.
Or if humans restored ocean forests that provide more oxygen for the water, offer habitats and restore fisheries. She said oceans can't absorb man-made waste, so the waters are acidifying and stressing plankton, coral and other fish.
Cousteau said we, as individual consumers, can hold ourselves and institutions accountable for being part of the solution. She is hopeful her 8-year-old daughter isn't a part of the generation that must write the ocean's obituary.
The situation might seem out of control, she said, but it isn't. The end isn't written.
"It is our moment to rebuild what we've lost and to restore the abundance that my grandfather knew just 60 years ago," she said.