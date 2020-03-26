Jacob Banks waits for a Tulsa Transit bus on 36th Street North East of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while wearing a mask to protect himself from COVID-19 Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Banks was going to Catholic Charities to get groceries for his mother who is 72-years-old. Banks' mother usually gets her own groceries, but is staying inside due to COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World