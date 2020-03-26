Tulsa Transit will introduce several rules Monday to balance providing public transportation and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Transit officials introduced the rules this week and indicated they will be effective from March 30. The new rules will be in effect until further notice.
Officials are requiring that passengers maintain at least 3 feet between passengers, and vehicle capacity has been limited to eight to 12 passengers. At-capacity vehicles may not stop until a current passenger requests a stop.
Transit officials also request that riders have bus fare ready prior to boarding and that they are prepared to take their seat immediately. Passengers are expected to exit through the bus's rear door.