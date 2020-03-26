COVID-19

Jacob Banks waits for a Tulsa Transit bus on 36th Street North East of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while wearing a mask to protect himself from COVID-19 Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Banks was going to Catholic Charities to get groceries for his mother who is 72-years-old. Banks' mother usually gets her own groceries, but is staying inside due to COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Tulsa Transit will introduce several rules Monday to balance providing public transportation and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Transit officials introduced the rules this week and indicated they will be effective from March 30. The new rules will be in effect until further notice.

Officials are requiring that passengers maintain at least 3 feet between passengers, and vehicle capacity has been limited to eight to 12 passengers. At-capacity vehicles may not stop until a current passenger requests a stop.

Transit officials also request that riders have bus fare ready prior to boarding and that they are prepared to take their seat immediately. Passengers are expected to exit through the bus's rear door.

