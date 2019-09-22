When Tulsa Transit last changed its routes 15 years ago, none of its riders had iPhones, ride sharing was still called carpooling and Facebook was barely more than an idea.
When new routes launch Monday, the Tulsa Transit Authority hopes it will catch up to the pace and technology of its riders, complete with a riders’ app that’s in development.
General Manager Ted Rieck has been a part of the redesign team from its earliest phases. The new routes are cost neutral, meaning all changes were done within existing resources at the transit authority, and Rieck said riders should see on average about 25% faster rides thanks to the elimination of many of the loops in the previous system. The fixed-route system also will have free rides for its first week so people to try them out.
The transit authority in part used census data to structure routes around what Rieck described as a crescent-shaped area of riders that previously hadn’t been well served.
With the main hub downtown at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, Rieck said many of the new routes are designed to provide the most comprehensive options for that concentration of riders.
“It’s an area that has a high population of potential transit users,” Rieck said. “That’s informative because our system is oriented downtown, but the users don’t live in downtown. They live in this crescent area along Admiral to maybe Sheridan, Memorial and Mingo, then south as far as Woodland Hills Mall.
“That whole area was kind of identified as a high transit-need location. We discovered our route structure wasn’t reflecting that demographic reality.”
Apart from better serving certain areas, Rieck said technology will be a huge part of attracting new riders and accommodating a younger ridership.
Riders can send a text message specific to their stop to find the schedule, and in the near future, Rieck said there will be an app to pay for bus fares.
“You can pay for your bus fare on your phone and when you get on the bus you show the validated screen to the bus driver,” Rieck said. “That way you don’t have to fish around for currency or buy a pass. You can connect your mobile app to your bank account or credit card and pay for your fare.
“We hope to have that implemented sometime by the beginning of 2020, certainly by the middle of 2020.”
With the new routes comes a change to a longstanding policy. Rieck said starting Monday, buses will no longer stop for individuals flagging them down.
Instead, Rieck said buses will still pick up those hailing for a bus, but only at established bus stops.
“We’ve been going through installing about 1,600 signs across the city to encourage people to wait at an actual stop instead of flagging it down,” Rieck said. “So we’re going to be moving away from the flag-stop system to where you have to be at a designated stop.”
The wave of changes to routes, schedules and how riders pay are all a part of what Rieck hopes transit in Tulsa to be for the next generations. He said the city’s bus system has to reflect Tulsa today, not what it used to be.
“Certainly in that time the world has changed and even Tulsa’s changed,” Rieck said. “So we felt it was necessary to get a handle as to where people are, where they want to go, and how to better serve the public with our system.”