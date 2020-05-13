Six months after scaling back service to Turley, Tulsa Transit will host a virtual public meeting Thursday to discuss details for a shuttle returning to the area in late summer.
When the 105 bus line shut down and the Aero Bus Rapid Transit launched in November, the BRT didn't go north of 56th Street North, which led to the splitting of Route 110 and reduced service in the area.
“We are very aware how important it is to make transportation possible to the residents of Turley,” said Ted Rieck, Tulsa Transit general manager. “Our team and the city have worked hard to devise a regular service to Turley. After talking with the county, we feel confident in the plan we’ve come up with and look forward to presenting it to the public.”
Rieck said Tulsa Transit will contract with Pelivan, a unit of the Cherokee Nation, to provide the service. With 30-minute intervals timed to connect with both Route 110 and the Aero BRT from Monday-Saturday, the service will also be free of charge to those staying within the Turley area, Rieck said.
The planned shuttle not only connects the North Peoria Avenue area previously served, but also east to the O’Brien Park neighborhood near 66th Street North and Lewis Avenue, as well as west to the Tulsa Health Department at 56th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Rieck said Tulsa Transit wants the public’s input on the proposal with how to best serve the area. Questions may be submitted by phone at 918-582-2100, email at info@tulsatransit.org, messages to the Tulsa Transit Facebook page or by mail at P.O. Box 52488, Tulsa, OK 74152.
“Not only is it bridging the gap, it’s expanding what we’re doing,” Rieck said. “The old service only stayed on Peoria from 56th to 66th. Now we’re doing that plus adding some other services, too.”