Tulsa Trump rally coverage: City, state and federal officials at Tulsa airport awaiting President Trump to arrive

Update 5:42 p.m.: The Tulsa World Twitter account — @tulsaworld — is retweeting Tulsa World reporters and photographers who are at the airport, inside the BOK Center, outside the BOK Center, and in Greenwood as the president is set to arrive in Tulsa. Follow it for continuing coverage.
Updated 5:34 p.m.: An aide to Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Twitter that he had resigned today. It reads: "I appreciate the opportunities you have given me over the years, but my heart is telling me that I can no longer effectively support you and the decisions you make for Tulsa."
Updated 5:26 p.m.: Watch video inside the BOK Center as the crowd chants "four more years" ahead of President Trump's rally.
Updated 5:15 p.m.: Eric Trump gets cheers as the crowd sees him inside the BOK Center.
Updated 5:08 p.m.: Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford, Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard Mike Thompson, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin are at the airport in Tulsa awaiting President Trump's arrival by Air Force One, Tulsa World Staff Writer Corey Jones and Tulsa World Photographer Ian Maule report.
Updated 4:44 p.m.: Some of the music played inside the BOK Center before the rally starts includes Pink Floyd's "Brain Damage," Village People's "Y.M.C.A.," Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down," Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," Elton John's "Saturday's Night's Alright for Fighting," Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," David Bowie's "Space Oddity," and Guns & Rose's version of "Knockin' On Heaven's Door."
Update 4:41 p.m.: People have come from all over for President Trump's rally, turning downtown in a surreal Mayfest-like atmosphere with merchandise and food vendors, along with protesters.
Update 3:22 p.m.: Video from inside the BOK Center show hundreds, if not thousands, of people already inside, hours before the scheduled 7 p.m. start.
Update 3:15 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at Tulsa International Airport. Pence was expected to possibly meet with black leaders in Tulsa.
Greenwood District community members have covered the Black Wall Street Memorial, which serves as an unofficial headstone for the hundreds of souls taken during the Tulsa Race Massacre, "for fear of the Trump administration using it for the backdrop of a photo op," the group said in a news release. Read
Signs that read, “THIS IS SCARED GROUND” and “THIS IS NOT A PHOTO OP, MR PRESIDENT” were taped to the famed Black Wall Street Mural.
Just outside the Greenwood Cultural Central, a monument dedicated to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was covered in blue tarpaulin with messages that read “LOVE “WINS” and “BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL.”
Sarah Morice-Brubaker, who wrote a message on a sidewalk, said either Trump or Pence conducting what could be perceived as a photo-op would be “offensive and disrespectful.”
Updated 2:49 p.m.: Tulsa police said numerous protesters are blocking traffic at Forth Street and Boulder Avenue. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Protesters with Black Lives Matter were walking south on Boulder Avenue, which was closed north of Sixth Street.
Updated 2:25 p.m.: Gov. Kevin Stitt said Saturday he does not anticipate an increase in COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma as a result of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center.
Stitt met with reporters outside the Cox Convention Center a few hours before doors were scheduled to open for the rally. When asked if he believed Oklahoma would see an increased number of deaths as a result of the event, Stitt said: "I really don't.
“Some people predicted that we’d be having 5,000 people in the hospital in Tulsa County every four days. That was kind of the prediction early on. You have to remember we have 211 people in the hospital across the state of Oklahoma right now." Here's the full story from Kelly Hines.
Updated 2:14 p.m.: Artists took to buildings and the boards placed over windows downtown to paint murals ahead of President Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Tulsa World Photo Editor John Clanton created this gallery of what he found.
Updated 2 p.m.: A large inflatable Donald Trump — clad in a diaper and holding a cellphone — went up Saturday on top of The Shrine at 18th and Boston near downtown.
Tulsa World Staff Writer Corey Jones writes the story behind it.
Updated 1:54 p.m.: 6 staffers setting up for Trump rally in Tulsa test positive for COVID-19
Updated 1:33 p.m.: Tulsa Police released this statement about this morning's arrest of a protester on social media:
"This morning at 11:30 a.m. Tulsa Police were requested by Trump Campaign Staff to remove an individual from the secure area of the rally.
"Tulsa Police spoke to the arrestee, Ms. (Sheila) Buck, for several minutes trying to convince her to leave on her own accord. After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction.
Updated 1:19 p.m.: Tulsa World Staff Writer Kyle Hinchey reports that journalists are not going to be allowed into the BOK Center until 3 p.m. because officials are still sweeping the building. Media members were initially told it would be an hour earlier.
Hinchey reports that Gov. Kevin Stitt has arrived at the BOK Center.
Updated 1:05 p.m.: President Trump retweeted a Breitbart News video titled "The perfect analogy for today's media." The tweet quotes from the video:"They are like that one girlfriend you had that's just an idiot that believes every lie some guy tells her at a bar."
The president also retweeted Saturday two of his own earlier tweets addressing the rally in Tulsa. One says: "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"
The other says: “THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
Updated 12:51 p.m.: Several Tulsa activists and community leaders made “one final plea” Saturday afternoon for Mayor G.T. Bynum to cancel the president’s rally later in the day.
“If him allowing Trump to come hasn’t divided this city, I don’t know what has,” said the Rev. Robert Turner, speaking in the historic Greenwood District, where he pastors Vernon AME church.
Tulsa World Staff Writer Michael Overall reports from the press conference.
Updated 12:33 p.m.: OAN Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion is wearing an Oklahoma State University shirt as she reports on President Trump's rally in Tulsa. OSU's football coach Mike Gundy wore an OAN T-shirt recently that caused one of his players, the nation's leading rusher in college football, to call him out on social media. Gundy later apologized.
Rion tweeted Saturday morning: "Ready for the Presidential rally in Tulsa, OK -@OANN T-shirts going fast in the home of @okstate!
Updated 11:38 a.m.: Tulsa Police took a protester away from the safety barricade of President Donald Trump's campaign rally. The woman said she lives in downtown Tulsa, had a ticket to the event and was arrested on a complaint of trespassing. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. We have updated the gallery from today with photos of the arrest.
See video from the scene on Staff Photographer Mike Simons' Twitter account.
Updated 11:22 a.m.: Tulsa Police just posted this message on Facebook with a photo of Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford:
Members of our Special Operations Team are working in the event area today.
Part of our duties are to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance.
Updated at 11 a.m.: Tulsa Police just posted this message on Facebook:
Good Morning Tulsa.
There are hundreds of officers working today, not only around the rally but all around Tulsa.
It's going to be a long and eventful day, please look out for one another and report anything that seems suspicious.
Also at this hour, this op-ed by Paris Dennard, a GOP political commentator, strategist, and senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs at the Republican National Committee, is receiving the most social media interactions of any story on tulsaworld.com at 11 a.m.:
Paris Dennard: President Trump’s Tulsa rally sheds light on black American history and his commitment to building up the black community
Updated 10:54 a.m.: Here is a gallery of the scene as the gates opened to the rally.
Updated 10:25 a.m.: Tulsa World Staff Photographer Mike Simons turned in these photos to show the thousands of people lined up for President Trump's rally.
Updated 10 a.m.: Other media outlets are pointing out the connection between folk singer Woody Guthrie and the Trump family. We have republished Columnist Ginnie Graham's story about the topic:
Updated 9:50 a.m.: One of our assistant editors talks with CBS News about the rally.
Watch Now: Tulsa World Assistant Editor Kendrick Marshall's CBS News interview on the Trump rally in Tulsa
Updated 9:45 a.m.: Read up on the coverage of the Trump rally from today's Tulsa World:
With curfew lifted, festival atmosphere reigns in downtown Tulsa near site of Saturday's Trump campaign rally
Oklahoma Supreme Court denies last-ditch appeal seeking to enforce COVID-19 protocols at Trump rally
Gov. Stitt says Trump rally attendees 'have freedom to stay home' if concerned about contracting COVID-19
Updated 9 a.m.: The Saturday edition of the Tulsa World includes a number of full-page ads about the president.
One is about the rally paid for by the campaign.
It reads: "Let's show the world that the American people stand with President Trump and his America First agenda."
Two full-page ads were purchased by the alumni of Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, one of the top high schools in the country academically.
It reads: Booker T. Washington Hornets United Against Hate. "We, alumni of Booker T. Washington High School from classes spanning over five decades, respect the humanity and dignity of all and stand together in unity to lift our voices against all forms of hate, racism and bigotry. Our diversity is our strength."
Another ad is paid for by Patients Rights Advocate.
It reads: "Thank you President Trump for your tireless efforts to rally and relaunch our great economy."
The last one is paid for by QuikTrip founder and Tulsan Burt B. Holmes.
It reads: "Mr. President, you are no John Hope Franklin. We are Tulsa. We are better than this."
See all these ads are in today's Tulsa World e-edition or pick up the print edition at locations across Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma.
Overnight: A woman is dead after shooting herself Friday night in downtown Tulsa, according to Tulsa police.
Gallery: The scenes before President Trump's rally in Tulsa
