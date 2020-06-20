Tulsa Trump rally coverage: First protester arrested in Tulsa tells her story; Did TikTok users and K-Pop fans inflate ticket numbers?

Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
A large inflatable "Baby" Donald Trump — clad in a diaper and holding a cellphone — went up Saturday on top of The Shrine at 18th and Boston near downtown before the President was to arrive in Tulsa for a campaign rally. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Vice President Mike Pence talk with Brody Best, of Sand Springs, as the stand in front of Mike Luke's home while they tour homes in the Town and Country neighborhood in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
The Tulsa World estimates that about 10,000 people were inside the BOK Center for today's rally for President Trump. Brad Parscale, the chairman of Trump’s 2020 campaign, said earlier in the week that there were more than 1 million ticket requests.
Updated 11:37 p.m.: At the request of the Donald Trump campaign, Tulsa police say they arrested a woman in an "I can't breathe" shirt after she wouldn't willingly leave a secure area for the event Saturday morning.
Updated 11:29 p.m.: President Donald Trump falsely told supporters Saturday night that Democratic rival Joe Biden apologized for opposing his restrictions on travel from China early in the coronavirus pandemic. Read more on this fact check.
Updated 10:33 p.m.: USGS just confirmed an earthquake at 10:15 p.m. that was felt by many in Tulsa. The quake registered 4.2 magnitude initially and then it was moved up to a 4.5 and then back down to 4.2. It was centered near Perry, which is about two hours west of Tulsa.
Updated 10:24 p.m.: President Trump tweeted a number of videos of his speech in Tulsa. On one about Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Trump tweeted "Joe Biden’s record can be summed up as 4 decades of betrayal, calamity and failure — he NEVER did ANYTHING!"
On another one, he tweeted "Republicans are the party of LIBERTY, EQUALITY and JUSTICE for ALL. We are the Party of Abraham Lincoln and the party of LAW AND ORDER!"
Updated 9:34 p.m.: There are no signs of violence in downtown Tulsa as the participants of the rally spill into the streets.
From Third to Sixth street, traffic is at a standstill on Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa.
Fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing are in the area.
The Tulsa Police reported on social media that "There are multiple groups of demonstrators with varying viewpoints in the area adjacent to the rally. Overwhelmingly these encounters have been peaceful with everyone attempting to share their views."
A bus belonging to the National Guard is parked in the area but troopers have not exited it.
Updated 8:56 p.m.: President Trump is done with his speech.The Rolling Stone's song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" plays as he leaves the stage.Tulsa World Staff Writer Kelly Hines reports that Trump spoke for an hour and 42 minutes.
Updated 8:40 p.m.: Emotions were rising in downtown Tulsa as nightfall approached. Hundreds of protesters marched north down Boulder Avenue past an area where Trump supporters were gathered at Fourth Street.
The groups came together around 8 p.m. and began shouting back and forth. There were brief skirmishes on Boulder. Traffic was at a standstill as the crowds filled the street. The most common chant from the marchers was "Black lives matter" and the Trump supporters responded with chants of "USA, USA..." Watch the video here from Tulsa World Managing Editor Mike Strain.
Updated 8:30 p.m.: "How does Oklahoma feel about being petroleum-free? Not good. ... Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota and many others will all be out of business. I don't think that's going to work too well."
Updated 8:21 p.m.: A person in the crowd on the floor of the arena needed medical attention causing the president to stop his speech. After less than a minute, he continued.
Updated 8:12 p.m.: "The choice in 2020 is very simple. Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob, or do you want to stand tall and proud as Americans?" That got the president to start talking about the NFL.
"I like the NFL. I like Roger Goodell, but I didn't like what he said a week ago. ... We will never kneel to our national anthem or our great American flag. We will stand proud and we will stand tall." Watch live.
Updated 8:05 p.m.: "Look at what happened tonight. Law enforcement said, 'Sir, they can't be outside. It's too dangerous.' We had a bunch of idiots come and sort of attack our city. The mayor and the governor did a great job." Watch live.
Updated 8 p.m.: "We ought to come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year."
Updated 7:52 p.m.: President Trump tossed a glass of water onto the stage after taking a drink from it while speaking behind the podium. He was talking about what the media mentioned when he used two hands to drink water at another recent speech. Watch live.
Updated 7:33 p.m. The president said only one person under the age of 18 has died of COVI1-19.
"Kids are much stronger than us. Let’s open the schools please," he said.
Updated 7:10 p.m.: The president is introduced as the song "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood is played.
In the first minute of his remarks, the president praised the crowd, criticized "really bad people outside" and the media.
The BOK Center did not have a capacity crowd, as many had expected, and there were large swaths of empty seats in the upper level.
"I just want to thank you all. You are warriors," Trump told the cheering crowd. "I’ve been watching the fake news for weeks now, and everything is negative: ‘Don’t go. Don’t come. Don’t do anything today.’ … I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never seen anything like it.
“You are warriors, thank you. We had some very bad people outside. We had some very bad people outside, they were doing bad things.”
Trump went on to say in his opening that "we have just a tremendous group of people in Oklahoma. And I hear from your two great senators and your governor that we’re doing very well in Oklahoma. That’s the word." Watch live.
Updated 7:05 p.m.: The Rolling Stone's "She's A Rainbow" is now playing as the crowd waits for the president to take the stage.
Updated 6:59 p.m.: Pence came off the stage at the rally with the song "Only in America" by Brooks & Dunn playing inside the arena. Ronnie Dunn lived in Tulsa in the 1980s when he first started recording music.
Updated 6:36 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence is introduced and walking toward the stage at the rally.He said: "America needs four more years of Donald Trump in the White House."Watch live.
Earlier, Pence went to the Tulsa Dream Center and said "Tulsa can provide a backdrop for how we move our nation forward to a more perfect union which is the ongoing aspiration of the American people." Read more about his appearance.
Updated 6:32 p.m.: An encore of Elton John's "Saturday's Night's Alright for Fighting" is being played inside the BOK Center. There are some more people in the upper bowl of the arena but it, and the floor in front of the stage, is far from full. The capacity of the arena is about 19,000. Watch live.
Updated 5:54 p.m.: President Trump has landed at Tulsa International Airport.
Updated 5:42 p.m.: The Tulsa World Twitter account — @tulsaworld — is retweeting Tulsa World reporters and photographers who are at the airport, inside the BOK Center, outside the BOK Center, and in Greenwood as the president is set to arrive in Tulsa. Follow it for continuing coverage.
Updated 5:34 p.m.: An aide to Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Twitter that he had resigned today. It reads: "I appreciate the opportunities you have given me over the years, but my heart is telling me that I can no longer effectively support you and the decisions you make for Tulsa."
Updated 5:15 p.m.: Eric Trump gets cheers as the crowd sees him inside the BOK Center.
Updated 5:08 p.m.: Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford, Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard Mike Thompson, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin are at the airport in Tulsa awaiting President Trump's arrival by Air Force One, Tulsa World Staff Writer Corey Jones and Tulsa World Photographer Ian Maule report.
Updated 4:44 p.m.: Some of the music played inside the BOK Center before the rally starts includes Pink Floyd's "Brain Damage," Village People's "Y.M.C.A.," Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down," Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," Elton John's "Saturday's Night's Alright for Fighting," Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," David Bowie's "Space Oddity," and Guns & Rose's version of "Knockin' On Heaven's Door."
Update 4:41 p.m.: People have come from all over for President Trump's rally, turning downtown in a surreal Mayfest-like atmosphere with merchandise and food vendors, along with protesters.
Greenwood District community members have covered the Black Wall Street Memorial, which serves as an unofficial headstone for the hundreds of souls taken during the Tulsa Race Massacre, "for fear of the Trump administration using it for the backdrop of a photo op," the group said in a news release. Read
Signs that read, “THIS IS SCARED GROUND” and “THIS IS NOT A PHOTO OP, MR PRESIDENT” were taped to the famed Black Wall Street Mural.
Just outside the Greenwood Cultural Central, a monument dedicated to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was covered in blue tarpaulin with messages that read “LOVE “WINS” and “BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL.”
Sarah Morice-Brubaker, who wrote a message on a sidewalk, said either Trump or Pence conducting what could be perceived as a photo-op would be “offensive and disrespectful.”
Updated 2:49 p.m.: Tulsa police said numerous protesters are blocking traffic at Forth Street and Boulder Avenue. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Protesters with Black Lives Matter were walking south on Boulder Avenue, which was closed north of Sixth Street.
Updated 2:25 p.m.: Gov. Kevin Stitt said Saturday he does not anticipate an increase in COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma as a result of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center.
Stitt met with reporters outside the Cox Convention Center a few hours before doors were scheduled to open for the rally. When asked if he believed Oklahoma would see an increased number of deaths as a result of the event, Stitt said: "I really don't.
“Some people predicted that we’d be having 5,000 people in the hospital in Tulsa County every four days. That was kind of the prediction early on. You have to remember we have 211 people in the hospital across the state of Oklahoma right now." Here's the full story from Kelly Hines.
Updated 2:14 p.m.: Artists took to buildings and the boards placed over windows downtown to paint murals ahead of President Trump's rally in Tulsa.
"This morning at 11:30 a.m. Tulsa Police were requested by Trump Campaign Staff to remove an individual from the secure area of the rally.
"Tulsa Police spoke to the arrestee, Ms. (Sheila) Buck, for several minutes trying to convince her to leave on her own accord. After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction.
The president also retweeted Saturday two of his own earlier tweets addressing the rally in Tulsa. One says: "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"
The other says: “THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
Updated 12:51 p.m.: Several Tulsa activists and community leaders made “one final plea” Saturday afternoon for Mayor G.T. Bynum to cancel the president’s rally later in the day.
“If him allowing Trump to come hasn’t divided this city, I don’t know what has,” said the Rev. Robert Turner, speaking in the historic Greenwood District, where he pastors Vernon AME church.
Updated 11:38 a.m.: Tulsa Police took a protester away from the safety barricade of President Donald Trump's campaign rally. The woman said she lives in downtown Tulsa, had a ticket to the event and was arrested on a complaint of trespassing. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. We have updated the gallery from today with photos of the arrest.
There are hundreds of officers working today, not only around the rally but all around Tulsa.
It's going to be a long and eventful day, please look out for one another and report anything that seems suspicious.
Also at this hour, this op-ed by Paris Dennard, a GOP political commentator, strategist, and senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs at the Republican National Committee, is receiving the most social media interactions of any story on tulsaworld.com at 11 a.m.:
Updated 9 a.m.: The Saturday edition of the Tulsa World includes a number of full-page ads about the president.
One is about the rally paid for by the campaign.
It reads: "Let's show the world that the American people stand with President Trump and his America First agenda."
Two full-page ads were purchased by the alumni of Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, one of the top high schools in the country academically.
It reads: Booker T. Washington Hornets United Against Hate. "We, alumni of Booker T. Washington High School from classes spanning over five decades, respect the humanity and dignity of all and stand together in unity to lift our voices against all forms of hate, racism and bigotry. Our diversity is our strength."
Another ad is paid for by Patients Rights Advocate.
It reads: "Thank you President Trump for your tireless efforts to rally and relaunch our great economy."
The last one is paid for by QuikTrip founder and Tulsan Burt B. Holmes.
It reads: "Mr. President, you are no John Hope Franklin. We are Tulsa. We are better than this."