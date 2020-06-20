topical featured

Tulsa Trump rally coverage: One protester arrested on complaint of trespassing after entering rally barricade

This story will update throughout Saturday as the Tulsa World covers President Trump's rally in Tulsa.

Jacob Osborne and his son Phoenix, 3 weeks, enter as safety barricade gates are opened Saturday for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word

 Mike Simons

Updated 12:05 p.m.: Oklahoma surpasses 10,000 cases after 331 additional confirmed positives and 1 new death reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Tulsa County — where the Trump rally is at — now has 772 active cases within the county. 

Updated 11:38 p.m.: Tulsa Police took a protester away from the safety barricade of President Donald Trump's campaign rally. The woman said she lives in downtown Tulsa and had a ticket to the event. We have updated the gallery from today with photos of the arrest

Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck for trespassing after she entered the safety barricade of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word

See video from the scene on Staff Photographer Mike Simons' Twitter account.  

Updated 11:22 a.m.: Tulsa Police just posted this message on Facebook with a photo of Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford

Members of our Special Operations Team are working in the event area today.

Part of our duties are to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance.

Updated at 11 a.m.: Tulsa Police just posted this message on Facebook:

Good Morning Tulsa.

There are hundreds of officers working today, not only around the rally but all around Tulsa.

It's going to be a long and eventful day, please look out for one another and report anything that seems suspicious.

Also at this hour, this op-ed by Paris Dennard, a GOP political commentator, strategist, and senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs at the Republican National Committee, is receiving the most social media interactions of any story on tulsaworld.com at 11 a.m.: 

Paris Dennard: President Trump’s Tulsa rally sheds light on black American history and his commitment to building up the black community

Updated 10:54 a.m.: Here is a gallery of the scene as the gates opened to the rally. 

Updated 10:25 a.m.: Tulsa World Staff Photographer Mike Simons turned in this photo to show the thousands of people lined up for President Trump's rally. 

People wait in downtown Tulsa Saturday morning to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word

Updated 10 a.m.: Other media outlets are pointing out the connection between folk singer Woody Guthrie and the Trump family. We have republished Columnist Ginnie Graham's story about the topic: 

Woody Guthrie’s writings about his one-time landlord, Fred Trump, are on display at the Woody Guthrie Center in downtown Tulsa. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World

Tulsa landmark home to Woody Guthrie's rants against his landlord: President Trump's father

Updated 9:50 a.m.: One of our assistant editors talks with CBS News about the rally. 

Watch Now: Tulsa World Assistant Editor Kendrick Marshall's CBS News interview on the Trump rally in Tulsa

Updated 9:45 a.m.: Read up on the coverage of the Trump rally from today's Tulsa World: 

With curfew lifted, festival atmosphere reigns in downtown Tulsa near site of Saturday's Trump campaign rally

Oklahoma Supreme Court denies last-ditch appeal seeking to enforce COVID-19 protocols at Trump rally

Gov. Stitt says Trump rally attendees 'have freedom to stay home' if concerned about contracting COVID-19

Stitt says Pence to meet with black leaders in Tulsa ahead of Trump rally

Wife of slain state labor commissioner to sing national anthem at Trump rally

No matter how you feel about it, Saturday's rally in Tulsa matters to us all

New York Times: How the Trump campaign’s plans for a triumphant rally in Tulsa went awry

Updated 9 a.m.: The Saturday edition of the Tulsa World includes a number of full-page ads about the president. 

One is about the rally paid for by the campaign.

It reads: "Let's show the world that the American people stand with President Trump and his America First agenda."

Two full-page ads were purchased by the alumni of Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, one of the top high schools in the country academically. 

It reads: Booker T. Washington Hornets United Against Hate. "We, alumni of Booker T. Washington High School from classes spanning over five decades, respect the humanity and dignity of all and stand together in unity to lift our voices against all forms of hate, racism and bigotry. Our diversity is our strength."

Another ad is paid for by Patients Rights Advocate. 

It reads: "Thank you President Trump for your tireless efforts to rally and relaunch our great economy."

The last one is paid for by QuikTrip founder and Tulsan Burt B. Holmes. 

It reads: "Mr. President, you are no John Hope Franklin. We are Tulsa. We are better than this." 

See all these ads are in today's Tulsa World e-edition or pick up the print edition at locations across Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma. 

Overnight: A woman is dead after shooting herself Friday night in downtown Tulsa, according to Tulsa police.

Photos from the scene Friday as more Trump supporters gather in Tulsa

