Tulsa Trump rally coverage: One protester arrested on complaint of trespassing after entering rally barricade

Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck for trespassing after she entered the safety barricade of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Members of our Special Operations Team are working in the event area today.
Part of our duties are to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance.
There are hundreds of officers working today, not only around the rally but all around Tulsa.
It's going to be a long and eventful day, please look out for one another and report anything that seems suspicious.
Also at this hour, this op-ed by Paris Dennard, a GOP political commentator, strategist, and senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs at the Republican National Committee, is receiving the most social media interactions of any story on
tulsaworld.com at 11 a.m.: Updated 10:25 a.m.: Tulsa World Staff Photographer Mike Simons turned in this photo to show the thousands of people lined up for President Trump's rally.
People wait in downtown Tulsa Saturday morning to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Updated 10 a.m.: Other media outlets are pointing out the connection between folk singer Woody Guthrie and the Trump family. We have republished Columnist Ginnie Graham's story about the topic:
Woody Guthrie’s writings about his one-time landlord, Fred Trump, are on display at the Woody Guthrie Center in downtown Tulsa. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World
JAMES GIBBARD
Updated 9:50 a.m.: One of our assistant editors talks with CBS News about the rally.
Updated 9:45 a.m.: Read up on the coverage of the Trump rally from today's Tulsa World: Updated 9 a.m.: The Saturday edition of the Tulsa World includes a number of full-page ads about the president.
One is about the rally paid for by the campaign.
It reads: "Let's show the world that the American people stand with President Trump and his America First agenda."
Two full-page ads were purchased by the alumni of Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, one of the top high schools in the country academically.
It reads: Booker T. Washington Hornets United Against Hate. "We, alumni of Booker T. Washington High School from classes spanning over five decades, respect the humanity and dignity of all and stand together in unity to lift our voices against all forms of hate, racism and bigotry. Our diversity is our strength."
Another ad is paid for by Patients Rights Advocate.
It reads: "Thank you President Trump for your tireless efforts to rally and relaunch our great economy."
The last one is paid for by QuikTrip founder and Tulsan Burt B. Holmes.
It reads: "Mr. President, you are no John Hope Franklin. We are Tulsa. We are better than this."
Photos from the scene Friday as more Trump supporters gather in Tulsa
President Donald Trump supporter Randall Thom rides a scooter Friday with a flag attached to it in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A bust of President Donald Trump sits on a barricade on in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A bust of President Donald Trump sits on a barricade on Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Andrea Garrett puts her contact lenses in as she and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A woman looks out of a window at the Irving Building as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A heavy rain falls as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters line up and camp on in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Barricades block Fourth Street at Cheyenne Avenue as Trump supporters line up and camp ahead of Saturday's campaign in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Pellerin waves a Donald Trump campaign flag near a barricade after driving all night from Austin, Texas, to line up and camp with other Trump supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. The area for several blocks around the BOK Center is barricaded. Upon arriving Pellerin said he needed to burn some energy before taking a nap. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mary Kent is greeted by steel barricades as she exits her home in the Adams Building in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. Kent was traveling to a doctor's appointment. Several blocks around the BOK Center have been barricaded. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Karson Curttright of Enid films members of the media as he and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Vincent Ruiz removes lamps from the Adams Building so they don't get damaged ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mary Kent is greeted by steel barricades as she exits her home in the Adams Building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Messages in the Adams Building window as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Preston Hanning sleeps as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rose Brown of Tulsa and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Robert Harper traveled from Boston to attend President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. Harper is originally from Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters are seen from an apartment window in the Irving Building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A motorist plays and sings an anti Donald Trump song as he passes supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jerome Garvin, manager of the Irving Building, sits in his apartment as Trump supporters line in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Messages in the Adams Building window as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Pellerin drove all night from Austin, Texas, to line up and camp with other Trump supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday’s campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Trump vendor shields herself from the rain as supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters shield themselves from a hard rain as they line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Caroline DeVenuto from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, shouts near a vendor of Donald Trump merchandise as the president’s supporters camp in Tulsa on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporter Blake Marnell of San Diego walks in the rain as he and others line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Risa Holland of Wichita, Kan., shouts, "Eight more years" as she and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jennifer, who declined to give her last name, takes photos of Trump supporters in the rain as they line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Workers set up fences for lines ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump supporter Angela Perkins makes a sign about the Fake News while camping in line in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Esther Seim and Elijah Pearrow, supporters of President Donald Trump, rest in their tent as they camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday’s campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
