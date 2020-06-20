Tulsa Trump rally coverage: Tulsa Police release statement on protester arrest: 6 Trump staffers in Tulsa test positive for COVID-19

Updated 2 p.m.: A large inflatable Donald Trump — clad in a diaper and holding a cellphone — went up Saturday on top of The Shrine at 18th and Boston near downtown.
Updated 1:54 p.m.: 6 staffers setting up for Trump rally in Tulsa test positive for COVID-19
Updated 1:33 p.m.: Tulsa Police released this statement about this morning's arrest of a protester on social media:
This morning at 11:30 a.m. Tulsa Police were requested by Trump Campaign Staff to remove an individual from the secure area of the rally.
Tulsa Police spoke to the arrestee, Ms. Buck, for several minutes trying to convince her to leave on her own accord. After several minutes requesting her to leave she continued to refuse to cooperate and was escorted out of the area and transported to booking for obstruction.
For clarification, the arrestee had passed through the metal detector area to the most secure area of the event accessible only to ticket holders. Whether she had a ticket or not for the event is not a contributing factor for the Tulsa Police in making the arrest. Officers at the location, particularly in the “Sterile” area, will remove individuals only at the direction of Campaign Staff.
Updated 1:19 p.m.: Tulsa World Staff Writer Kyle Hinchey reports that journalists are not going to be allowed into the BOK Center until 3 p.m. because officials are still sweeping the building. Media members were initially told it would be an hour earlier.
Hinchey reports that Gov. Kevin Stitt has arrived at the BOK Center.
Updated 1:05 p.m.: President Trump retweeted a Breitbart News video titled "The perfect analogy for today's media." The tweet quotes from the video:"They are like that one girlfriend you had that's just an idiot that believes every lie some guy tells her at a bar."
The president also retweeted Saturday two of his own earlier tweets addressing the rally in Tulsa. One says: "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"
The other says: “THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”
Updated 12:51 p.m.: Several Tulsa activists and community leaders made “one final plea” Saturday afternoon for Mayor G.T. Bynum to cancel the president’s rally later in the day.
“If him allowing Trump to come hasn’t divided this city, I don’t know what has,” said the Rev. Robert Turner, speaking in the historic Greenwood District, where he pastors Vernon AME church.
Updated 12:33 p.m.: OAN Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion is wearing an Oklahoma State University shirt as she reports on President Trump's rally in Tulsa. OSU's football coach Mike Gundy wore an OAN T-shirt recently that caused one of his players, the nation's leading rusher in college football, to call him out on social media. Gundy later apologized.
Rion tweeted Saturday morning: "Ready for the Presidential rally in Tulsa, OK -@OANN T-shirts going fast in the home of @okstate!
Updated 11:38 a.m.: Tulsa Police took a protester away from the safety barricade of President Donald Trump's campaign rally. The woman said she lives in downtown Tulsa, had a ticket to the event and was arrested on a complaint of trespassing. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. We have updated the gallery from today with photos of the arrest.
Updated 11:22 a.m.: Tulsa Police just posted this message on Facebook with a photo of Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford:
Members of our Special Operations Team are working in the event area today.
Part of our duties are to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance.
Updated at 11 a.m.: Tulsa Police just posted this message on Facebook:
Good Morning Tulsa.
There are hundreds of officers working today, not only around the rally but all around Tulsa.
It's going to be a long and eventful day, please look out for one another and report anything that seems suspicious.
Also at this hour, this op-ed by Paris Dennard, a GOP political commentator, strategist, and senior communications advisor for Black Media Affairs at the Republican National Committee, is receiving the most social media interactions of any story on tulsaworld.com at 11 a.m.:
Paris Dennard: President Trump’s Tulsa rally sheds light on black American history and his commitment to building up the black community
Updated 10:54 a.m.: Here is a gallery of the scene as the gates opened to the rally.
Updated 10:25 a.m.: Tulsa World Staff Photographer Mike Simons turned in this photo to show the thousands of people lined up for President Trump's rally.
Updated 10 a.m.: Other media outlets are pointing out the connection between folk singer Woody Guthrie and the Trump family. We have republished Columnist Ginnie Graham's story about the topic:
With curfew lifted, festival atmosphere reigns in downtown Tulsa near site of Saturday's Trump campaign rally
Oklahoma Supreme Court denies last-ditch appeal seeking to enforce COVID-19 protocols at Trump rally
Gov. Stitt says Trump rally attendees 'have freedom to stay home' if concerned about contracting COVID-19
Updated 9 a.m.: The Saturday edition of the Tulsa World includes a number of full-page ads about the president.
One is about the rally paid for by the campaign.
It reads: "Let's show the world that the American people stand with President Trump and his America First agenda."
Two full-page ads were purchased by the alumni of Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School, one of the top high schools in the country academically.
It reads: Booker T. Washington Hornets United Against Hate. "We, alumni of Booker T. Washington High School from classes spanning over five decades, respect the humanity and dignity of all and stand together in unity to lift our voices against all forms of hate, racism and bigotry. Our diversity is our strength."
Another ad is paid for by Patients Rights Advocate.
It reads: "Thank you President Trump for your tireless efforts to rally and relaunch our great economy."
The last one is paid for by QuikTrip founder and Tulsan Burt B. Holmes.
It reads: "Mr. President, you are no John Hope Franklin. We are Tulsa. We are better than this."
Overnight: A woman is dead after shooting herself Friday night in downtown Tulsa, according to Tulsa police.
Photos from the scene Friday as more Trump supporters gather in Tulsa