There is a slight chance for severe weather in Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma on Monday, forecasters said.
Conditions "will support very large hail, locally damaging winds and perhaps a couple of tornadoes," the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said.
The SPC on Sunday had Tulsa in the "slight" risk category for severe weather Monday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.
Southern and central Missouri, and northern Arkansas were also under the category.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa said high winds and damaging hail would be the primary threats as storms develop Monday afternoon and evening.
"Severe weather chances will ramp up later Monday afternoon and into the evening as thunderstorms develop along a front that will be sagging into northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas," forecasters said.
"While there will be a very low tornado threat, large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats.
"Thunderstorm chances along with a severe weather threat returns by Thursday and Friday as another front approaches," forecasters said.