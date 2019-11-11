Dedicated spectators endured freezing rain and icy wind Monday in support of the Tulsa Veterans Day Parade.
Handfuls dotted the downtown route, waving to walkers who thanked them for showing up before shoving their hands back in their pockets.
Megan Williams came from Sapulpa to set up her five little ones on a corner, and they quickly attracted attention as some of the only children there.
"Children!" walkers called out upon sight of them, and those with goody bags rushed to shower them with candy — more than they got at Halloween, one remarked.
The sight of their tiny waving hands and cheerful eyes peeking out from underneath bundles brought smiles to the faces of veterans who were marching.
Williams said she tries to get the kids out every year to reinforce the importance of celebrating veterans. She knew the weather was going to be miserable, but she said she had a talking-to about attitudes with the kiddos, ranging in age from 3 to 10, before they arrived.
"I told them we're going to be uncomfortable for a little while, but we're not going to complain about it," she said, explaining that the veterans' sacrifices were much more substantial.
Chase Matlock, 10, had a similar attitude as he stood along the sidewalk down the route with his parents and waved his American flag.
"I'd come in the snow if I had to," he said.
Benjamin and Jan Dunn, who had their two kids near the front of the parade route, wanted to instill the same values in their children. Benjamin, an Army veteran, served two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq from 2004 to 2008.
Their little girl, 3, waved her pink mittens to passersby.
"We have to support the veterans," Jan Dunn said. "There's a reason why we can live the way we live."
Weydan Flax, a retired Marine colonel and quartermaster of Tulsa VFW Post 577, said the event marks 100 years of remembering those who served and welcomes those who may some day step up.
“There’s a term: Lest we forget,” Flax said. “We make sure people remember that someone answered the call.”
Max Tankersley, the post surgeon, said he wasn’t surprised attendees showed up in the cold; it’s just what they do.
“It’s a special kind of brotherhood,” Tankersley said. “We respect one another.”
Flax said the brotherhood spans all ages, ranks and tours of duty.
“Whether you served for four years and never saw any kind of deployment … or you served for 30 years, you stepped up, you got prepared, and you answered the call.”
The annual parade celebrated the 101st anniversary of the nation's first Veterans Day, marking the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. Last year's parade was cancelled because of winter conditions.
More than 4,000 participants were registered for the event in 130 entries. High school marching bands kept spectators' blood flowing with bouncing beats, and junior ROTC groups called out marching orders. Veterans cruised in classic cars, jeeps, military and law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks, and Shriners buzzed around in clown cars.
Some spectators walked throughout the route, dodging bus stop signs that blew over and fighting umbrellas against the icy wind, but others camped out in chairs bundled under layers.
Dennis and Sharon Olsen sat together under their son's military blanket, and Sharon proudly lifted her pant leg to show off his military-grade long underwear she was wearing as they waited for him to walk by in a corporate group.
They said he served in the Army for 20 years right out of high school, and he has been retired for the past three years.
"We're glad to have him home," Sharon said.